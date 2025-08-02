$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM • 18135 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 75413 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 76978 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 49673 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 62670 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 122967 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 66763 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154828 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 151533 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131919 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2254 views

US President Donald Trump does not rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within 10 days before the deadline for settling the war in Ukraine.

"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires

US President Donald Trump admits the possibility of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within ten days before the end of the 10-day deadline for settling the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's interview with journalists.

Details

In response to media questions about whether the US President plans to hold talks with the Kremlin leader Putin before the end of the 10-day "deadline," Donald Trump said he does not rule it out.

Well, we'll see. We'll have some meetings. We'll see what happens next.

- said the head of the White House.

It should be recalled that on July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and that he might shorten the 50-day period for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump has strained relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States: Trump advised him to watch his words.

According to current information, the White House expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8.

Vita Zelenetska

