"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires

US President Donald Trump admits the possibility of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within ten days before the end of the 10-day deadline for settling the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's interview with journalists.

Details

In response to media questions about whether the US President plans to hold talks with the Kremlin leader Putin before the end of the 10-day "deadline," Donald Trump said he does not rule it out.

Well, we'll see. We'll have some meetings. We'll see what happens next. - said the head of the White House.

It should be recalled that on July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and that he might shorten the 50-day period for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump has strained relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States: Trump advised him to watch his words.

According to current information, the White House expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8.

