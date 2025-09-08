The death toll from the terrorist attack in Jerusalem has risen to six
Kyiv • UNN
Six people died as a result of the shooting at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem. Four died on the spot, and two more in hospitals.
According to medics, the death toll from the shooting at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem has risen to six. This was reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.
Details
The Magen David Adom ambulance service initially pronounced four victims dead at the scene.
A fifth person died at Shaare Zedek Hospital, and the death of a sixth person was announced at Hadassah Hospital.
Recall
On September 8, a shooting occurred in Jerusalem targeting bus passengers, resulting in 15 people being wounded. Two terrorists were neutralized.