The death toll from the terrorist attack in Jerusalem has risen to six

According to medics, the death toll from the shooting at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem has risen to six. This was reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service initially pronounced four victims dead at the scene.

A fifth person died at Shaare Zedek Hospital, and the death of a sixth person was announced at Hadassah Hospital.

On September 8, a shooting occurred in Jerusalem targeting bus passengers, resulting in 15 people being wounded. Two terrorists were neutralized.