The death toll from the terrorist attack in Jerusalem has risen to six

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 1848 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 7218 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 14899 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 20560 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 35216 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 58892 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 73521 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79330 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 121602 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 103238 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
62%
754mm
Popular news
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appearedSeptember 8, 01:49 AM • 16631 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 19009 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 17748 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 18753 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 10020 views
Publications
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 18834 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 17822 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhoto05:30 AM • 19073 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 121606 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 103242 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 18834 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 24822 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 29835 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 61789 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 118804 views
Actual
Fake news
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
SWIFT
Brent Crude

The death toll from the terrorist attack in Jerusalem has risen to six

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Six people died as a result of the shooting at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem. Four died on the spot, and two more in hospitals.

The death toll from the terrorist attack in Jerusalem has risen to six

According to medics, the death toll from the shooting at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem has risen to six. This was reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

The Magen David Adom ambulance service initially pronounced four victims dead at the scene.

A fifth person died at Shaare Zedek Hospital, and the death of a sixth person was announced at Hadassah Hospital.

Recall

On September 8, a shooting occurred in Jerusalem targeting bus passengers, resulting in 15 people being wounded. Two terrorists were neutralized.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Jerusalem