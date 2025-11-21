$42.090.00
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
09:45 PM • 8226 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
08:30 PM • 11808 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 22124 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 41474 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 36147 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 54236 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 62021 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 64409 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 27281 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent
Taras Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel for economic cooperation development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Vice Prime Minister Taras Kachka will lead the Ukrainian delegation to Israel to develop economic cooperation, marking the first visit of this level since 2022. The meetings will take place within the framework of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission, which has not met since 2021.

Taras Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel for economic cooperation development

For the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka will pay an official visit to Israel, leading a delegation to develop economic cooperation. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Jerusalem Post.

Details

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said in a comment to the publication that the meetings will take place within the framework of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which has not met since 2021.

We plan for the delegation to be led by the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Trade, and this is a very important event for us. I very much hope that it will be successful

- said Korniychuk.

According to him, in 2024, the volume of trade between the countries increased by approximately 65% compared to 2023, reaching almost 1 billion US dollars. He hopes that the meetings will contribute to the further development of cooperation and an increase in bilateral trade.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Israeli side of the negotiations will be led by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Zeev Elkin. During the discussions, it is planned to discuss issues that can have a quick effect on bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of agriculture, economy, and artificial intelligence.

It is noted that during the visit to Jerusalem, a monument in honor of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine, which claimed millions of lives, is also planned to be unveiled.

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Israel
Jerusalem
Ukraine