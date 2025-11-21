Taras Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel for economic cooperation development

For the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka will pay an official visit to Israel, leading a delegation to develop economic cooperation. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Jerusalem Post.

Details

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said in a comment to the publication that the meetings will take place within the framework of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which has not met since 2021.

We plan for the delegation to be led by the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Trade, and this is a very important event for us. I very much hope that it will be successful - said Korniychuk.

According to him, in 2024, the volume of trade between the countries increased by approximately 65% compared to 2023, reaching almost 1 billion US dollars. He hopes that the meetings will contribute to the further development of cooperation and an increase in bilateral trade.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Israeli side of the negotiations will be led by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Zeev Elkin. During the discussions, it is planned to discuss issues that can have a quick effect on bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of agriculture, economy, and artificial intelligence.

It is noted that during the visit to Jerusalem, a monument in honor of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine, which claimed millions of lives, is also planned to be unveiled.