Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked Jerusalem over military conscription law

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 984 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
03:59 PM • 3026 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
01:07 PM • 12494 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 35188 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 4872 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 24747 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 23142 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 27348 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 18691 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 22568 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Massive UAV attack on Russia on October 30: infrastructure hit, flights delayed in MoscowPhotoOctober 30, 07:25 AM • 11974 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of EnergyOctober 30, 08:17 AM • 25582 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 37722 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 21642 views
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflict03:14 PM • 4448 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 21948 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 35194 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 38036 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 104820 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 94068 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Andriy Odarchenko
Mustafa Nayyem
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 36115 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 43177 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 67261 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 71174 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 52041 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
DJI Mavic
Heating

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked Jerusalem over military conscription law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem protested against the military conscription law, leading to clashes and injuries. The demonstration united almost all branches of the ultra-Orthodox community, demanding the restoration of the historical agreement on the exemption of yeshiva students from conscription.

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked Jerusalem over military conscription law

A massive rally was held in Jerusalem against the proposed law on military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews. The demonstration blocked the main road to Jerusalem, and the protest also led to clashes and injuries.

UNN reports with reference to The Jerusalem Post.

Details

On Thursday, October 30, tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox men flooded the outskirts of Jerusalem, protesting against military conscription. The demonstration united almost all branches and factions of the ultra-Orthodox community, which do not often mix with each other, Israeli media note.

The protests led to disruptions in transport links throughout Jerusalem and the surrounding areas. Clashes occurred between demonstrators and passers-by.

Israel demanded Google and Amazon use secret code to control data – The Guardian29.10.25, 20:29 • 2924 views

Clashes between protesters, officers, and others have been reported.

In particular, videos were circulated on social media showing various objects being thrown at a journalist and camera crew from a local media outlet. Protesters also damaged equipment, tearing a video camera cable.

According to Israeli media, at least one police officer was injured after being hit by a bus heading to the demonstration in Jerusalem.

Context

Demonstrators gathered from all over the country at the call of the Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) parties, demanding the restoration of the historical agreement on the exemption of yeshiva (Talmudic school) students from conscription.

Netanyahu set three red lines for the US regarding a peace settlement in Gaza23.10.25, 13:57 • 3445 views

The relevant agreement, dating back to 1948, was declared invalid in June 2024 by the Supreme Court, which called for the adoption of a new law regulating the participation of ultra-Orthodox Jews in the IDF.

The bill on the conscription of this population group is currently being discussed.

Recall

The Supreme Court of Israel decided to introduce mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jewish students, ending their exemption from compulsory service.

EU Commissioner expresses doubts about Netanyahu as a leader for peace27.10.25, 10:03 • 5023 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Mobilization
Skirmishes
Israel
Jerusalem
Israel Defense Forces