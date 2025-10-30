Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked Jerusalem over military conscription law

A massive rally was held in Jerusalem against the proposed law on military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews. The demonstration blocked the main road to Jerusalem, and the protest also led to clashes and injuries.

UNN reports with reference to The Jerusalem Post.

Details

On Thursday, October 30, tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox men flooded the outskirts of Jerusalem, protesting against military conscription. The demonstration united almost all branches and factions of the ultra-Orthodox community, which do not often mix with each other, Israeli media note.

The protests led to disruptions in transport links throughout Jerusalem and the surrounding areas. Clashes occurred between demonstrators and passers-by.

Clashes between protesters, officers, and others have been reported.

In particular, videos were circulated on social media showing various objects being thrown at a journalist and camera crew from a local media outlet. Protesters also damaged equipment, tearing a video camera cable.

According to Israeli media, at least one police officer was injured after being hit by a bus heading to the demonstration in Jerusalem.

Context

Demonstrators gathered from all over the country at the call of the Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) parties, demanding the restoration of the historical agreement on the exemption of yeshiva (Talmudic school) students from conscription.

The relevant agreement, dating back to 1948, was declared invalid in June 2024 by the Supreme Court, which called for the adoption of a new law regulating the participation of ultra-Orthodox Jews in the IDF.

The bill on the conscription of this population group is currently being discussed.

Recall

The Supreme Court of Israel decided to introduce mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jewish students, ending their exemption from compulsory service.

