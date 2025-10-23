Netanyahu set three red lines for the US regarding a peace settlement in Gaza

The Israeli Prime Minister will assist in Washington's implementation of a peace plan in the Gaza Strip, but he has several red lines regarding Hamas's role in the enclave after the war.

Reports UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

Currently, both sides of the conflict in the Gaza Strip adhere to the previously agreed ceasefire plan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his readiness to assist in the implementation of the next stages of the US plan for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. At the same time, the head of the Israeli cabinet, during recent meetings, informed the US delegation of three red lines regarding the development of Gaza.

Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - report

Netanyahu insists that there should be no Turkish military involvement in Gaza. Also:

no role or ties of Hamas in any future governing body;

the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza is impossible, according to Netanyahu's terms, until Hamas is completely disarmed. Israel also expects the Gaza Strip to be cleared of weapons.

Among these red lines are conditions that contradict the White House's vision. For example, Washington considers Turkey important for the success of the peace plan, a Channel 12 security official said.

Gaza ceasefire going better than expected - Vance

On the issues of the Palestinian Authority and future policy in the Gaza Strip, the US vision has some differences from the mandatory conditions of Israeli leaders. At the same time, Washington's pressure is growing, but whether a compromise will be reached with Prime Minister Netanyahu is difficult to say at the moment.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to adhere to the truce with Israel and warned that violating the agreement would have serious consequences.

Britain sent troops to Israel to monitor the Gaza truce at the request of the US