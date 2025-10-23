Netanyahu set three red lines for the US regarding a peace settlement in Gaza

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
11:30 AM • 1184 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 3268 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 7508 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 10610 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 12179 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 8906 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
07:25 AM • 14012 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 15880 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 24517 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 14341 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.3m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
State of emergency declared in PeruVideoOctober 23, 03:07 AM • 20399 views
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - TrumpVideoOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 5980 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhoto05:57 AM • 13384 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions06:17 AM • 10987 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideo07:53 AM • 4568 views
Publications
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 7512 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 10611 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 12180 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto07:21 AM • 24518 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions06:17 AM • 11146 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
India
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 29345 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 49390 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 63336 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 72047 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 61538 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Tesla Model Y
Mi-8
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Shahed-136

Netanyahu set three red lines for the US regarding a peace settlement in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the US delegation of three red lines regarding the development of Gaza, including no Turkish military involvement and no role for Hamas. He also insists on the disarmament of Hamas and the clearing of weapons from Gaza before the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Netanyahu set three red lines for the US regarding a peace settlement in Gaza

The Israeli Prime Minister will assist in Washington's implementation of a peace plan in the Gaza Strip, but he has several red lines regarding Hamas's role in the enclave after the war.

Reports UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

Currently, both sides of the conflict in the Gaza Strip adhere to the previously agreed ceasefire plan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his readiness to assist in the implementation of the next stages of the US plan for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. At the same time, the head of the Israeli cabinet, during recent meetings, informed the US delegation of three red lines regarding the development of Gaza.

Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - report04.10.25, 09:25 • 12332 views

Netanyahu insists that there should be no Turkish military involvement in Gaza. Also:

  • no role or ties of Hamas in any future governing body;
    • the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza is impossible, according to Netanyahu's terms, until Hamas is completely disarmed. Israel also expects the Gaza Strip to be cleared of weapons.

      Among these red lines are conditions that contradict the White House's vision. For example, Washington considers Turkey important for the success of the peace plan, a Channel 12 security official said.

      Gaza ceasefire going better than expected - Vance21.10.25, 21:50 • 2816 views

      On the issues of the Palestinian Authority and future policy in the Gaza Strip, the US vision has some differences from the mandatory conditions of Israeli leaders. At the same time, Washington's pressure is growing, but whether a compromise will be reached with Prime Minister Netanyahu is difficult to say at the moment.

      Recall

      US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to adhere to the truce with Israel and warned that violating the agreement would have serious consequences.

      Britain sent troops to Israel to monitor the Gaza truce at the request of the US21.10.25, 22:03 • 3368 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      PoliticsNews of the World
      Israel
      Palestinian National Authority
      Benjamin Netanyahu
      Turkey
      United States
      Gaza Strip