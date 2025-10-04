Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - report

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
October 3, 04:00 PM • 31422 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 51093 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 59981 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 57972 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 35219 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 49752 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 33811 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21120 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20827 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16939 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
75%
751mm
Popular news
American rapper "Diddy" sentenced to four years and two months in prisonOctober 3, 09:20 PM • 16826 views
Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the cityOctober 4, 12:38 AM • 12927 views
Five herbs and spices named that improve digestion02:14 AM • 3468 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for SaturdayPhoto03:59 AM • 4192 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad regionVideo04:16 AM • 17737 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 32406 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 42580 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 59990 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 57981 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 49760 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Gaza Strip
Chernihiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 19509 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 31428 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 33570 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 36476 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 79281 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury

Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

The Israel Defense Forces were ordered to cease their offensive on Gaza and transition to defensive actions following a demand from US President Donald Trump. The Chief of Staff ordered preparations for the implementation of the first phase of Trump's hostage release plan.

Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - report

The Israel Defense Forces have reportedly been ordered to halt their offensive on Gaza City and switch exclusively to defensive actions after US President Donald Trump demanded that Israel cease its strikes, The Times of Israel reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Israel's political leadership has ordered the military to halt the operation to capture Gaza City," Army Radio and state broadcaster Kan reported after US President Donald Trump called on Israel to cease its strikes on Gaza as part of his push for an end to the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Army Radio reports that the order entails scaling down the operation to a "minimum," with troops on the ground to perform exclusively defensive maneuvers. The order was given after overnight talks between Israeli and American officials.

Meanwhile, Kan announced negotiations on Trump's plan soon.

Trump: Hamas is ready for peace, Israel must stop bombing Gaza04.10.25, 02:06 • 2460 views

Following statements by Hamas and US President Donald Trump about an American proposal to end the war in Gaza and release the hostages, the IDF announced that Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir met with senior generals for a "special assessment of the situation in light of developments."

The military command's statement said that "in accordance with the order of the political leadership," Zamir instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare "to implement the first phase of Trump's plan to free the hostages," without specifying what this order entails.

The statement, the publication writes, also appears to confirm reports that political leaders have ordered the IDF to halt its offensive to capture Gaza City and instead focus on defensive operations, emphasizing that "the safety of our forces is paramount, and all IDF capabilities will be transferred to the Southern Command to protect our forces."

"The Chief of Staff emphasized that due to the operational complexity of the situation, troops must demonstrate increased readiness and awareness. The need for a rapid response to eliminate any threat was also clarified," the statement said.

Netanyahu surprised by Trump's statement about Hamas' readiness for peace - media04.10.25, 06:08 • 2978 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
Gaza Strip