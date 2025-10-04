Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - report

The Israel Defense Forces have reportedly been ordered to halt their offensive on Gaza City and switch exclusively to defensive actions after US President Donald Trump demanded that Israel cease its strikes, The Times of Israel reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Israel's political leadership has ordered the military to halt the operation to capture Gaza City," Army Radio and state broadcaster Kan reported after US President Donald Trump called on Israel to cease its strikes on Gaza as part of his push for an end to the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Army Radio reports that the order entails scaling down the operation to a "minimum," with troops on the ground to perform exclusively defensive maneuvers. The order was given after overnight talks between Israeli and American officials.

Meanwhile, Kan announced negotiations on Trump's plan soon.

Following statements by Hamas and US President Donald Trump about an American proposal to end the war in Gaza and release the hostages, the IDF announced that Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir met with senior generals for a "special assessment of the situation in light of developments."

The military command's statement said that "in accordance with the order of the political leadership," Zamir instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare "to implement the first phase of Trump's plan to free the hostages," without specifying what this order entails.

The statement, the publication writes, also appears to confirm reports that political leaders have ordered the IDF to halt its offensive to capture Gaza City and instead focus on defensive operations, emphasizing that "the safety of our forces is paramount, and all IDF capabilities will be transferred to the Southern Command to protect our forces."

"The Chief of Staff emphasized that due to the operational complexity of the situation, troops must demonstrate increased readiness and awareness. The need for a rapid response to eliminate any threat was also clarified," the statement said.

