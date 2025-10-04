$41.280.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Netanyahu surprised by Trump's statement about Hamas' readiness for peace - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1976 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed surprise at US President Donald Trump's statement about Hamas' readiness for peace and his call for Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip. The Israeli negotiating team, however, considered Hamas' response to be positive for a deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was surprised by US President Donald Trump's statement that Hamas is ready for peace and that Israel should stop bombing the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing an unnamed Israeli official, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, quoted by the correspondent, during consultations held by Netanyahu on Friday - "after Hamas's response and before Trump's announcement" - the head of the Israeli government emphasized that he considered Hamas's response as a rejection of Trump's plan.

The Israeli official noted that Netanyahu, during these consultations, emphasized the need not to create the impression that Hamas had responded positively to the plan.

- the journalist pointed out.

At the same time, according to him, the official added that the Israeli negotiating team, which was dealing with the hostage issue, actually considered Hamas's response as a positive reaction that opens the way to reaching an agreement.

Context

The Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and transfer control of the enclave to the Palestinian government.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump stated that Hamas is ready for a lasting peace. He called on Israel to immediately stop bombing the Gaza Strip for the safe release of hostages.

