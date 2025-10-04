Trump: Hamas is ready for peace, Israel must stop bombing Gaza

US President Donald Trump is convinced that the Hamas group is ready for a lasting peace. He announced this on the Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

Trump called on Israel to immediately stop bombing the Gaza Strip for the safe release of hostages.

Based on the recently released Hamas statement, I believe they are ready for a lasting peace. Israel must immediately stop bombing Gaza so that we can safely and quickly release the hostages! It is too dangerous to do so now. - wrote the US President.

He added that negotiations on the details to be agreed upon are already underway.

"This is not just about Gaza, but about long-awaited peace in the Middle East," Trump added.

Recall

The Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and transfer control of the enclave to the Palestinian government.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump set a new deadline for Hamas: the group must agree to a peace deal for the Gaza Strip by midnight on Sunday. Otherwise, according to Trump, Hamas faces "real hell."

