Trump: Hamas is ready for peace, Israel must stop bombing Gaza

October 3, 04:00 PM • 18858 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 30541 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 40431 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 40533 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 26833 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 41118 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 32287 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20543 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20406 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16649 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
"Six Minutes": Bessent yelled at Svyrydenko during February's mineral deal discussion - Media
French journalist killed by Russian drone strike in Donetsk region
Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip
American rapper "Diddy" sentenced to four years and two months in prison
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 40431 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 40533 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 41118 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
White House
Gaza Strip
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

Trump: Hamas is ready for peace, Israel must stop bombing Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Hamas is ready for lasting peace. He called on Israel to immediately cease bombing the Gaza Strip for the safe release of hostages.

Trump: Hamas is ready for peace, Israel must stop bombing Gaza

US President Donald Trump is convinced that the Hamas group is ready for a lasting peace. He announced this on the Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

Trump called on Israel to immediately stop bombing the Gaza Strip for the safe release of hostages.

Based on the recently released Hamas statement, I believe they are ready for a lasting peace. Israel must immediately stop bombing Gaza so that we can safely and quickly release the hostages! It is too dangerous to do so now.

- wrote the US President.

He added that negotiations on the details to be agreed upon are already underway.

"This is not just about Gaza, but about long-awaited peace in the Middle East," Trump added.

Recall

The Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and transfer control of the enclave to the Palestinian government.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump set a new deadline for Hamas: the group must agree to a peace deal for the Gaza Strip by midnight on Sunday. Otherwise, according to Trump, Hamas faces "real hell."

EU backs Trump's Gaza peace plan, urges Hamas to accept it30.09.25, 12:59 • 3240 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Israel
Donald Trump
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine