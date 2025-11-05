ukenru
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Israeli scientists identified 5 million Holocaust victims thanks to AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Israeli researchers have identified the names of 5 million Holocaust victims using artificial intelligence. The database is available online in six languages, helping families find missing relatives.

Israeli scientists have identified the names of over 5 million Holocaust victims – this was made possible through the use of artificial intelligence. The entire database is available online in several languages, allowing families to find those who went missing during World War II. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

Israeli researchers reported that they were able to accurately identify the names of 5 million out of over 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

With the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning, it is planned to find about 250,000 more names. Millions of documents, which are too voluminous for manual research, will be analyzed.

- DW writes, citing the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Complex in Jerusalem.

It is noted that reaching the 5 million name mark is the result of seven decades of work. All cards are available online on the museum's website, whose mission is to restore the identity of people destroyed during World War II.

Yad Vashem created its own AI-based software back in May 2024. It allows analyzing documents, film reels, gravestones, and other sources.

Victim names and personal files are available online in six languages. This helps families find missing relatives and honor their memory.

Recall

It was previously reported that the World Holocaust Remembrance Center (Yad Vashem) is working to identify the names of victims previously lost among 230 million text documents.

