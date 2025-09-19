Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing home

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
06:48 PM • 1664 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM • 5452 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 10674 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 13019 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 24867 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 20534 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 26721 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 36507 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 56217 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 46444 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 16111 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced todaySeptember 19, 10:27 AM • 24420 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 13333 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 6902 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 13682 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 13752 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 24864 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 26718 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 56214 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 62425 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Olha Stefanishyna
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Estonia
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 13018 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 13752 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 6972 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 13369 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 16155 views
Actual
TikTok
MiG-31
SWIFT
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify

Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

In Brooklyn, 95-year-old Halyna Smirnova, a dementia patient, is accused of beating to death 89-year-old Ukrainian Nina Kravtsova. The incident occurred in a nursing home, where Smirnova, according to the investigation, delivered the fatal blow with a wheelchair pedal.

Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing home

In Brooklyn, 95-year-old Halyna Smirnova, a dementia patient, has become a suspect in the fatal beating of 89-year-old Ukrainian Nina Kravtsova. The horrific incident occurred in a nursing home. Smirnova is currently in custody at Bellevue Hospital, UNN reports, citing NyPost.

Details

On Wednesday, September 17, the 95-year-old dementia patient was officially charged with beating to death an elderly Ukrainian Holocaust survivor at the Seagate nursing home on Coney Island in Brooklyn, the publication writes.

Prosecutors revealed new shocking details of the crime. Halyna Smirnova, who uses a wheelchair, is accused of murder and using a weapon. She is currently being held in the prison ward of Bellevue Hospital.

According to the investigation, on Sunday evening, Smirnova killed 89-year-old Nina Kravtsova by delivering a fatal blow with a wheelchair pedal.

"A nurse saw the victim lying on the bed with severe head injuries. There was blood all over the room. There is a separate bathroom in this room, and at this time, the defendant was observed to be in the bathroom," Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Ari Rottenberg said in court.

"There was blood on the defendant's shirt and legs. The defendant was washing her hands in the bathroom. There was a wheelchair in the room with the foot pedals and footrests removed. One of the pedals was on the floor in the room and was covered in blood. The other pedal had been thrown out the window and was on the floor," he said.

The prosecutor said Smirnova had only arrived at the nursing home on Friday and was placed in the same room where Kravtsova was already staying.

A facility nurse reported that Kravtsova was sleeping in bed during rounds at 8:55 PM on Sunday. However, when the employee returned an hour later, she found the woman motionless, with a bloody cut on her head, and the room covered in blood.

Kravtsova was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. She was pronounced dead after 5:30 AM on Monday, prosecutors noted.

Court proceedings

Smirnova's lawyer, Erin Darcy of the Legal Aid Society, did not request bail for her client until the next court hearing on Friday. This means the accused will be held at Bellevue Hospital until the hearing.

"I believe we will be able to file a compelling bail application on behalf of our client in the near future, as soon as we can find a reasonable place for her to reside, given her age and, ultimately, our interest in the humanity of this process," Darcy told Judge Orville Reynolds.

Prosecutors requested that Smirnova be held without bail. At the same time, the judge rejected the motion for a psychiatric examination, calling it premature.

Kravtsova's daughter, Lucy Flom, told The Post this week that her mother was 5 years old when she lost her family during the Holocaust, and later became a nurse in Ukraine before immigrating to the United States. She lived in Brighton Beach with her husband and eventually moved to a nursing home after his death, Flom said.

"She sacrificed a lot. She was a single mother. She gave birth to me when she was 18. She came here to give me a good education. She was a very devoted mother," the daughter said.

FBI investigates brutal murder of young Ukrainian woman in USA - Trump09.09.25, 19:20 • 14945 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
United States
Ukraine