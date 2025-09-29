Today, September 29, marks the Day of the Otolaryngologist and World Heart Day, which in 2025 will be held under the slogan "Don't miss a single moment," writes UNN.

Otolaryngologist Day

Every year on September 29, Otolaryngologist Day is celebrated - a doctor who specializes in the health of the ears, throat, and nose. This specialty is of great importance, because the organs of the ENT system perform vital functions. Impairment of these functions not only reduces working capacity and complicates social adaptation, but can also negatively affect the psycho-emotional state.

According to statistics, more than 60% of all visits to family doctors are related to ENT problems - from rhinitis and tonsillitis to chronic sinusitis and hearing loss.

Babi Yar Tragedy Remembrance Day

On September 29, Ukraine commemorates the Babi Yar Tragedy Remembrance Day - one of the most terrible symbols of the Holocaust. On September 29-30, 1941, the Nazis shot almost 34,000 Kyiv Jews and city residents. This mass execution became a manifestation of systemic hatred and a policy of destruction, to which the occupation violence was subordinated.

Today, the Babi Yar tragedy reminds us that peace and European security are possible only if modern aggression is defeated and criminals are justly punished, so that this never happens again.

World Heart Day

World Heart Day is celebrated annually since 2000 at the initiative of the World Heart Federation with the support of the WHO. In 2025, the 25th anniversary of the holiday will be celebrated, which will be held under the slogan "Don't miss a single moment."

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide: of 17 million premature deaths from non-communicable diseases before the age of 70, 37% are caused by heart and blood vessel problems.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of disability and premature death in Europe: they account for more than 42.5% of all deaths. This means that 10,000 people die from them every day.

Day of Remembrance of the Venerable Cyriacus the Hermit

The Venerable Cyriacus was born in Corinth into a priest's family. As a teenager, he devoted himself to reading the Holy Scriptures, and then went to Jerusalem, where he received monastic tonsure and studied with outstanding ascetics.

For decades, the Venerable Cyriacus lived in various monasteries and deserts, leading a strict monastic life and helping the Church in the fight against heresies. He instructed disciples, healed the sick, and supported other ascetics in solitude.

