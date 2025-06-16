In Israel, the number of deaths from rocket attacks has risen to 23, Iran has lost 224 people

Three people were killed in the northern Israeli city of Haifa as a result of night-time missile strikes by Iran, bringing the death toll from the night-time shelling to eight. Thus, the number of Israelis killed since the beginning of the conflict is 23. In Iran, 224 people were killed, according to Times of Israel and CNN, citing a representative of Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom, and official Iranian media, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the strikes were carried out in the area of the oil refinery in Haifa. Buildings were damaged and infrastructure was set on fire.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, twenty-three people have been killed in Israel since the exchange of missile strikes between the two countries began on Friday. The Israeli Ministry of Health also reported that 287 people were hospitalized across the country overnight as a result of missile attacks from Iran on the north and center of the country.

It is noted that one person is in serious condition and 14 have moderate injuries. In particular, two children are in Schneider Children's Hospital in Petah Tikva. Most of the others suffered minor injuries or acute shock.

The ministry does not report on the condition of 15 people who were taken to Maayaneyei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak. A city east of Tel Aviv was hit by a missile tonight, killing one person.

For its part, Iranian state media reported at least 224 Iranian deaths.

Addition

Iran launched dozens of missiles at Israel, some of which were intercepted. Search and rescue services are working across the country, with explosions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The US supported Israel in intercepting Iranian missiles on June 13. Other countries in the region also joined in supporting air defense, as they did during Iran's large-scale attack in April.