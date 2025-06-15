As a result of another Iranian missile strike on Israel, 3 people were killed and more than 40 were injured

On the night of Sunday, May 15, Iran launched another missile attack on Israel. As a result of the attack, three people were killed and more than 40 were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Emergency Medical Service (MDA), Al Jazeera.

Details

According to the National Emergency Medical Service, a 60-year-old woman was killed in the shelling in the Tel Aviv area, and another 20 people were injured with moderate and minor injuries.

The media reports three dead after an Iranian missile hit a building in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv.

In the Shfela region, located near Jerusalem, another 24 people were injured near one of the buildings. Two of them suffered serious injuries, their condition is assessed as serious.

The MDA reported that rescue operations are ongoing.

Let us remind you

On the evening of June 14, Iran began a new wave of attacks on Israel, launching missiles. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population in two cities in the north of the country.

