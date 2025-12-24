Thousands flock to Bethlehem to revive Christmas celebrations after two years of war in Gaza

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8078 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 10519 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 8888 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 13499 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21023 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 15361 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 17640 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34271 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49789 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 68431 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.6m/s
73%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 20237 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 9732 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 10870 views
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealed11:40 AM • 6360 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail01:13 PM • 5868 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8082 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 5358 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 10523 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 13502 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21026 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 3418 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 20535 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 9288 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 34551 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31293 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mushrooms
Fox News

Thousands flock to Bethlehem to revive Christmas celebrations after two years of war in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Thousands gathered in Manger Square in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve, where the giant Christmas tree has returned. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa opened the celebrations, calling for a "Christmas full of light" despite the consequences of the war in the region.

Thousands flock to Bethlehem to revive Christmas celebrations after two years of war in Gaza

Thousands of people gathered in Manger Square in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve as families welcomed a much-needed influx of holiday cheer. The giant Christmas tree, which was absent during the war between Israel and Hamas, has returned, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

In the city where Christians believe Jesus was born, Christmas celebrations have been canceled for the past two years. Instead, a nativity scene with baby Jesus surrounded by rubble and barbed wire was set up in Manger Square, in deference to the situation in Gaza.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic leader in the Holy Land, opened this year's celebrations during the traditional procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, calling for a "Christmas full of light."

Arriving in Manger Square, Pizzaballa said he came with greetings from the small Christian community in Gaza, where he held mass on Sunday. In the destruction, he saw a desire for reconstruction.

"We will never leave Gaza": Israeli Defense Minister refutes rumors of enclave resettlement, but confirms military presence23.12.25, 20:20 • 3946 views

"We all decided together to be light, and the light of Bethlehem is the light of the world," he told thousands of people, Christians and Muslims.

Despite the festive mood, the consequences of the war in the Israeli-occupied West Bank are acutely felt, especially in Bethlehem, where, according to local authorities, about 80% of the city's Muslim-majority residents depend on tourism-related businesses.

The vast majority are locals, with only a small number being foreigners. But some residents say they are starting to see signs of change as tourism gradually returns.

Israel approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: historical record set21.12.25, 21:59 • 3532 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
Jerusalem
Gaza Strip