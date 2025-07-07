Yemeni Houthis launched missiles at Israel in response to IDF operation

On the night of Monday, July 7, Yemeni Houthis launched a missile towards Israel in response to the IDF's "Black Flag" operation. This was reported by the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), according to UNN.

The Israel Defense Forces detected a missile launch from Yemen towards Israeli territory, and air defense systems are working to intercept the threat. - the message says.

The military urged the public to follow all Home Front Command instructions.

After the launch from Yemen, a missile alert siren sounded in several areas of Israel. This happened in the Jerusalem area, the Dead Sea coast, and Judea.

The IDF appealed to citizens, urging them to continue following all Home Front Command instructions.

At 04:20, the Israel Defense Forces reported that two missiles were launched from Yemen, not one, as previously thought. Interception attempts were made.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted the "Black Flag" operation in Yemen, striking Houthi targets, including ports and the vessel Galaxy Leader. This was a response to Houthi attacks against Israel and their use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist activities.

