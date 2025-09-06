Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions

On Monday, September 8, Ukrainians celebrate the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This is one of the most important Christian holidays of the year. Among the people, this holiday is often called the Second Most Pure. UNN tells about the history, traditions, and prohibitions associated with this holiday.

History of the holiday

Christians have been celebrating this holiday since approximately the 6th century. According to tradition, the parents of the Virgin Mary - Joachim and Anna - were a pious couple, but after 50 years of marriage, God did not bless them with children. It was especially difficult to bear this due to the mockery of the Jews, in whose tradition at that time barrenness was considered a divine punishment.

Once, during a holiday, a priest in the Jerusalem temple even refused to accept Joachim's sacrifice, publicly calling him a sinner. His wife heard this and left the temple.

After this event, Joachim prayed to God in tears. Then an angel descended to him, who prophesied the imminent birth of a child. In response, the old man promised to dedicate the child to God. Anna also saw an angel and received similar comfort. Soon, the couple had a girl, whom they named Mary.

5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend

Holiday traditions

For the Nativity of the Theotokos, it is customary to gather the entire harvest and thank God for it. This is also a special day for beekeepers, because from September 8, tradition obliges them to start cleaning the hives. Also, among our ancestors, it was customary to visit each other on this day and generously set tables if guests arrived.

During this holiday, one can turn to the Virgin Mary with the most intimate requests. Especially, the prayers of childless married couples for the birth of a child will be heard by the Theotokos. Also, on the Nativity of the Theotokos, girls and young women went to reservoirs, where they washed themselves until dawn. They believed that in this way they could preserve their beauty until old age, and also find a husband faster.

Also, for the health of children, the thresholds of homes were doused with water. In addition, old shoes and clothes were burned.

What needs to be done

On this day, Christians are obliged to visit the church. They must experience the Holy Liturgy, light a candle, and pray. If it is not possible to go to church, one can pray at home.

On this day, it is worth praying for help. People turn to the Theotokos, asking Her to show them the path of life, bring peace and harmony to families, help childless couples have children, and ease childbirth for pregnant women.

Also, during this holiday, children should pay special attention to helping their mothers. They should be treated with special care on this day.

Archaeologists discovered the place where a biblical miracle occurred: what is known about the find

On the Nativity of the Theotokos, believers in their prayers turn to the Virgin Mary with requests for a good fate for children, a happy family, and protection of the home.

On this day, one should also do good deeds - give alms or help those in need. It is believed that good done with sincere intentions will return happiness to your home.

What is forbidden

However, all this makes no sense if a person does not adhere to the most important instruction - to maintain peace in their own soul. On the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, one should not quarrel, swear, or start anything with a bad mood. One should not recall old grievances. It is believed that any quarrels and misunderstandings on this day will "roll over" into the entire year.

One should not avoid visiting the church, arguing that it is due to important household chores. The church also calls on this day not to succumb to despondency.

The Ukrainian Book Institute has launched an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature