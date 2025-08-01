US envoy Steve Witkoff visited Gaza amid criticism of the aid system for residents of the enclave

On Friday, US envoy Steve Witkoff visited the war-torn Gaza Strip. Ahead of the visit by President Donald Trump's envoy, the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticized the aid distribution system through the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF).

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Officials discussed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Iranian issue, and the fate of Israeli hostages.

White House envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, after visiting an aid distribution point in the Gaza Strip, announced the "development of a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza."

Ahead of the visit by President Donald Trump's envoy, the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticized the aid distribution system established by Israel and the United States through the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF). This system has become, as stated, a "deadly trap for the residents of Gaza."

After almost 22 months of devastating war, caused by the bloody Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the Gaza Strip, according to the UN, is under threat of widespread famine. The enclave is completely dependent on humanitarian aid.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt announced that after his visit, the special envoy and ambassador would brief the US president. It is expected that "a final plan for the distribution of food and aid in the region" will be approved.

