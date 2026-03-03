$43.230.13
NATO Secretary General Rutte called for continued support for Ukraine despite the situation in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called for continued support for Ukraine, despite US and Israeli attacks on Iran. He emphasized the need to support Americans and ensure Ukraine's strength in the fight.

NATO Secretary General Rutte called for continued support for Ukraine despite the situation in the Middle East

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued an appeal regarding Ukraine. The country, which is under attack from Russia, still needs support, despite the situation in the Middle East, Rutte said in an interview with ARD, writes UNN.

We must do everything we can to support the Americans, while ensuring that Ukraine is as strong as possible in this fight.

- said Rutte.

NATO Secretary General highly praised US and Israeli actions against Iran, but noted - the Alliance will not be involved02.03.26, 21:31 • 7968 views

Addition

The US and Israel launched a massive attack on Iran on Saturday, February 28, killing several high-ranking Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as countries in the region where American facilities are located.

As of the morning of March 3, Iran continued to strike US allies in the Middle East, with more than 700 people reported killed in Iran and six American servicemen. The US urged its citizens to leave the region immediately.

New strikes and American calls to leave the Middle East - latest news03.03.26, 08:30 • 3170 views

Israel announced simultaneous strikes on Iranian regime military facilities and Hezbollah in Tehran and Beirut. Earlier, Israel and the US destroyed Iranian missile launchers and air defense systems.

Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut03.03.26, 08:54 • 7622 views

Julia Shramko

