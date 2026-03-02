NATO Secretary General highly praised US and Israeli actions against Iran, but noted - the Alliance will not be involved

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday praised the US and Israeli military actions against Iran, saying they degrade Tehran's ability to acquire nuclear and missile capabilities, but he said NATO itself would not be involved, UNN reports.

"It is really important what the US is doing here together with Israel, because it destroys and degrades Iran's capabilities to acquire nuclear potential, ballistic missile potential," he told German broadcaster ARD in Brussels.

"There are absolutely no plans for NATO to be involved in this or to be part of this, beyond individual allies doing everything they can to ensure what the Americans are doing together with Israel," he added.

The White House insists the US has "clear goals" for the war

Recall

US leader Donald Trump said that the US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.

Earlier, US President stated that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but a "big wave" is still ahead.