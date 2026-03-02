NATO Secretary General highly praised US and Israeli actions against Iran, but noted - the Alliance will not be involved

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 18571 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 20929 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 18312 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 19401 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 20674 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 13779 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 14700 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 15812 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 31982 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 16972 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.2m/s
72%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 33345 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 17005 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 15481 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 25838 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 9474 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 6710 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 18569 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 25845 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 33356 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 31980 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 9476 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 15484 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 17008 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 77265 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 74849 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

NATO Secretary General highly praised US and Israeli actions against Iran, but noted - the Alliance will not be involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highly praised the military actions of the US and Israel against Iran, stating that they degrade Tehran's ability to acquire nuclear and missile capabilities. However, NATO does not plan to be involved in this, although individual allies support the actions of the US and Israel.

NATO Secretary General highly praised US and Israeli actions against Iran, but noted - the Alliance will not be involved

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday praised the US and Israeli military actions against Iran, saying they degrade Tehran's ability to acquire nuclear and missile capabilities, but he said NATO itself would not be involved, UNN reports.

"It is really important what the US is doing here together with Israel, because it destroys and degrades Iran's capabilities to acquire nuclear potential, ballistic missile potential," he told German broadcaster ARD in Brussels.

"There are absolutely no plans for NATO to be involved in this or to be part of this, beyond individual allies doing everything they can to ensure what the Americans are doing together with Israel," he added.

The White House insists the US has "clear goals" for the war02.03.26, 20:50 • 1556 views

Recall

US leader Donald Trump said that the US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.

Earlier, US President stated that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but a "big wave" is still ahead. 

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Israel
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Iran