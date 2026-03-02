The White House insists the US has "clear goals" for the war
Kyiv • UNN
According to Livitt, Operation "Epic Fury" – as Washington called the US war against Iran – has "clear goals."
Operation "Epic Fury" – as Washington called the US war against Iran – has "clear goals." This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a new statement, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
Details
Responding to a publication that pointed to imaginary contradictions in the US justifications for the war, Leavitt outlined America's goals:
- destruction of Iranian missiles and missile industry;
- destruction of the Iranian fleet;
- eliminating the threat from Iranian proxies in the region;
- stopping proxies from manufacturing and using improvised explosive devices or roadside bombs that have "severely wounded and killed thousands and thousands of people";
- preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Recall
American leader Donald Trump said that the US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.
Earlier, US President stated that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but "a big wave" is yet to come.