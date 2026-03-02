$43.100.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The White House insists the US has "clear goals" for the war

Kyiv • UNN

 312 views

According to Livitt, Operation "Epic Fury" – as Washington called the US war against Iran – has "clear goals."

The White House insists the US has "clear goals" for the war

Operation "Epic Fury" – as Washington called the US war against Iran – has "clear goals." This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a new statement, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Responding to a publication that pointed to imaginary contradictions in the US justifications for the war, Leavitt outlined America's goals:

  • destruction of Iranian missiles and missile industry;
    • destruction of the Iranian fleet;
      • eliminating the threat from Iranian proxies in the region;
        • stopping proxies from manufacturing and using improvised explosive devices or roadside bombs that have "severely wounded and killed thousands and thousands of people";
          • preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

            Recall

            American leader Donald Trump said that the US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.

            Earlier, US President stated that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but "a big wave" is yet to come.

            Antonina Tumanova

