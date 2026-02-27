The organizers of the Academy Awards announced the names of new star hosts for the 98th awards ceremony

The American Film Academy has expanded the list of celebrities who will present golden statuettes at the main film event of the year on March 15. Hollywood stars of the first magnitude, including Chris Evans, Javier Bardem, and Demi Moore, have joined the team of presenters. The solemn ceremony, which this year will be hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, promises to be one of the largest in recent years thanks to a record list of nominees and an updated cast of participants. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The show's executive producers confirmed the participation of Maya Rudolph, Kumail Nanjiani, and Chase Infinity, star of the drama "One Battle After Another," as award presenters. Following the academy's long-standing tradition, last year's winners will also take the stage: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin, and Zoe Saldaña.

Currently, the leader in the number of nominations is the film "Sinners," which is vying for 16 awards, setting a new historical record for the award.

Main intrigues of acting nominations and live performances

The battle for the best actor title will unfold between Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael B. Jordan, while in the female category, Emma Stone and Kate Hudson are considered favorites.

In addition to the official award ceremony, viewers will see live performances by contenders in the "Best Song" category, including performances of "Golden" and "I Lied to You." Over the next two weeks, the organizers promise to reveal the names of several more secret guests who will complement the star-studded palette of the evening at the Dolby Theatre.

