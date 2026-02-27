$43.240.02
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 11737 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 16680 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 18877 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 18765 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 30976 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 18628 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 86123 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 44606 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 51980 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
The Guardian

The organizers of the Academy Awards announced the names of new star hosts for the 98th awards ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

The American Film Academy has expanded the list of star hosts for the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, which will take place on March 15. Chris Evans, Javier Bardem, and Demi Moore, as well as last year's winners, have joined them.

The organizers of the Academy Awards announced the names of new star hosts for the 98th awards ceremony

The American Film Academy has expanded the list of celebrities who will present golden statuettes at the main film event of the year on March 15. Hollywood stars of the first magnitude, including Chris Evans, Javier Bardem, and Demi Moore, have joined the team of presenters. The solemn ceremony, which this year will be hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, promises to be one of the largest in recent years thanks to a record list of nominees and an updated cast of participants. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The show's executive producers confirmed the participation of Maya Rudolph, Kumail Nanjiani, and Chase Infinity, star of the drama "One Battle After Another," as award presenters. Following the academy's long-standing tradition, last year's winners will also take the stage: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin, and Zoe Saldaña.

The film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" won a BAFTA award for best documentary23.02.26, 00:19 • 14069 views

Currently, the leader in the number of nominations is the film "Sinners," which is vying for 16 awards, setting a new historical record for the award.

Main intrigues of acting nominations and live performances

The battle for the best actor title will unfold between Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael B. Jordan, while in the female category, Emma Stone and Kate Hudson are considered favorites.

In addition to the official award ceremony, viewers will see live performances by contenders in the "Best Song" category, including performances of "Golden" and "I Lied to You." Over the next two weeks, the organizers promise to reveal the names of several more secret guests who will complement the star-studded palette of the evening at the Dolby Theatre.

Political thriller "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the main triumph at the BAFTA Film Awards in London23.02.26, 02:44 • 20591 view

Stepan Haftko

