Political thriller "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the main triumph at the BAFTA Film Awards in London

Director Paul Thomas Anderson's film won six British Academy Film and Television Arts awards, including Best Film. The picture also received accolades for best direction, adapted screenplay, cinematography, editing, and supporting actor, which was performed by Sean Penn. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

This film is a testament to the fact that we must pay attention to every moment of our work, especially when working with people who are fighting for their lives - said Paul Thomas Anderson while accepting the award, honoring the memory of the film's late producer Adam Somner.

Success of British projects and acting triumphs

The historical drama "Hamnet", which tells the story of William Shakespeare's family, was recognized as the best British film of the year. The lead actress Jessie Buckley received the award for best actress, becoming the first Irish star to win in this category.

The real surprise of the evening was Robert Aramayo's victory in the "Best Actor" category for his role in the independent drama "I Swear", where he beat such famous contenders as Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

Genre cinema and technical achievements

Ryan Coogler's vampire saga "Sinners" received three statuettes, including awards for best original screenplay and music, and Wunmi Mosaku became best supporting actress. Guillermo del Toro's gothic horror "Frankenstein" also won three technical victories - for best costume design, makeup, and production design.

"Zootropolis 2" was named the best animated film of the year, and the documentary "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" confirmed its status as a favorite, winning in its category.

