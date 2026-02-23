$43.270.00
07:57 PM • 8652 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM • 16876 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 24274 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 31511 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 32594 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 45200 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 51296 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 41432 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 66546 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 71369 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Political thriller "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the main triumph at the BAFTA Film Awards in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

"All Quiet on the Western Front" won 6 awards, including Best Film, at the British BAFTA Film Awards

Political thriller "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the main triumph at the BAFTA Film Awards in London

Director Paul Thomas Anderson's film won six British Academy Film and Television Arts awards, including Best Film. The picture also received accolades for best direction, adapted screenplay, cinematography, editing, and supporting actor, which was performed by Sean Penn. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

This film is a testament to the fact that we must pay attention to every moment of our work, especially when working with people who are fighting for their lives

- said Paul Thomas Anderson while accepting the award, honoring the memory of the film's late producer Adam Somner.

Success of British projects and acting triumphs

The historical drama "Hamnet", which tells the story of William Shakespeare's family, was recognized as the best British film of the year. The lead actress Jessie Buckley received the award for best actress, becoming the first Irish star to win in this category.

Ukrainian illustration among the best in the world: Margarita Winkler wins international award10.02.26, 17:59 • 4688 views

The real surprise of the evening was Robert Aramayo's victory in the "Best Actor" category for his role in the independent drama "I Swear", where he beat such famous contenders as Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

Genre cinema and technical achievements

Ryan Coogler's vampire saga "Sinners" received three statuettes, including awards for best original screenplay and music, and Wunmi Mosaku became best supporting actress. Guillermo del Toro's gothic horror "Frankenstein" also won three technical victories - for best costume design, makeup, and production design.

"Zootropolis 2" was named the best animated film of the year, and the documentary "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" confirmed its status as a favorite, winning in its category.

The film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" won a BAFTA award for best documentary23.02.26, 00:19 • 1764 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Director
Film
Associated Press
London