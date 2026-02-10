Ukrainian illustration among the best in the world: Margarita Winkler wins international award

$43.030.02
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
01:08 PM • 6560 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 12996 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
12:43 PM • 11324 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
12:23 PM • 16294 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 15883 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26290 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34993 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30735 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27990 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 17986 views
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 8560 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 5704 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 17842 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 12304 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 5148 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
12:23 PM • 16294 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 12446 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 34824 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 42840 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 17909 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 19590 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 19642 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45744 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47670 views
Ukrainian illustration among the best in the world: Margarita Winkler wins international award

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Margarita Winkler, a Ukrainian illustrator, won the 67th Annual Illustration Competition from Communication Arts. She was recognized for a series of illustrations for the book "Homebound", published in Italy in November 2025.

Ukrainian illustration among the best in the world: Margarita Winkler wins international award

Ukrainian illustrator and book cover designer Margarita Winkler won an international competition for the best visual works, the Annual Illustration Competition, organized by Communication Arts. Winkler announced this on her Instagram page, as reported by UNN.

Details

The award has been presented for the 67th consecutive year. Margarita Winkler was recognized by the jury for her series of illustrations for the "silent" book Homebound. Italian readers saw the publication in November 2025; the book was released by Orecchio Acerbo under the title Tornando a casa and became the artist's first published work.

I'm happy to share that this series of illustrations from my book Homebound has become one of the winners of the 67th Annual Illustration Competition from Communication Arts.

- wrote Margarita Winkler.

Additionally

Margarita Winkler is a Ukrainian illustrator, book cover and animation designer. She has been working professionally since 2016 and already collaborates with Ukrainian and foreign publishing houses and organizations.

The Annual Illustration Competition, an international competition for the best visual works of the year, is held annually by Communication Arts. It is one of the world's most renowned magazines on the visual communications market, publishing materials on illustration, graphic design, advertising, and interactive media since 1959.

Recall

Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov won the Directors Guild of America award for the documentary film "2000 Meters to Andriivka." This is his second victory from this Guild; he received the first in 2023.

Alla Kiosak

Culture
Director
Film