Ukrainian illustration among the best in the world: Margarita Winkler wins international award

Ukrainian illustrator and book cover designer Margarita Winkler won an international competition for the best visual works, the Annual Illustration Competition, organized by Communication Arts. Winkler announced this on her Instagram page, as reported by UNN.

Details

The award has been presented for the 67th consecutive year. Margarita Winkler was recognized by the jury for her series of illustrations for the "silent" book Homebound. Italian readers saw the publication in November 2025; the book was released by Orecchio Acerbo under the title Tornando a casa and became the artist's first published work.

I'm happy to share that this series of illustrations from my book Homebound has become one of the winners of the 67th Annual Illustration Competition from Communication Arts. - wrote Margarita Winkler.

Additionally

Margarita Winkler is a Ukrainian illustrator, book cover and animation designer. She has been working professionally since 2016 and already collaborates with Ukrainian and foreign publishing houses and organizations.

The Annual Illustration Competition, an international competition for the best visual works of the year, is held annually by Communication Arts. It is one of the world's most renowned magazines on the visual communications market, publishing materials on illustration, graphic design, advertising, and interactive media since 1959.

Recall

