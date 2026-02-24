"Purchased disability and fake teaching activity" - the "Honest Mobilization" movement published a dossier on bloggers

The "Honest Mobilization" movement has published dossiers on a number of prominent individuals suspected of evading military service. In particular, profiles of activist Mykhailo Zhernakov, well-known blogger Danylo Mokryk, and other media personalities were published, UNN reports with reference to Fakty.

"According to representatives of the Movement, anti-corruption activist and head of the DE JURE Foundation Mykhailo Zhernakov was booked on the basis of a fictitious employment certificate, the organization believes. According to activists, he provided the TCC with a certificate of employment as a lecturer at the "Kyiv School of Economics", although later the KSE denied this information. And blogger Danylo Mokryk, according to the "Honest Mobilization" movement, received a deferment on the basis of a certificate from the Soviet era," states the material "Korotko pro", which is quoted by "Fakty".

According to media reports, it was allegedly only at the end of 2025 that he went to the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) to confirm his diagnosis and be removed from military registration.

"As a result of the commission, he was denied a pension but was granted a deferment for the period of consideration. During this time, he must undergo a re-examination to confirm or deny his unsuitability for military service," "Korotko pro" quotes the dossier of the "Honest Mobilization" movement, which announced the publication of a number of new dossiers and called on readers to join the initiative - to send information about such persons - the channel's authors will conduct an OSINT investigation and publish the information.

As previously reported, in January-February 2026, law enforcement agencies began to combat illegal schemes of evasion from service, exposing dozens of organizers and participants. In just one month, more than 20 schemes were eliminated, including the sale of fictitious documents and the organization of illegal border crossings. At the same time, according to the Minister of Economy, the number of people booked from mobilization increased by 300,000 over the year.