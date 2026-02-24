"Purchased disability and fake teaching activity" - the "Honest Mobilization" movement published a dossier on bloggers

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
02:05 PM • 1016 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5906 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 6914 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 22207 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 18838 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 17896 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 17651 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16498 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22637 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40847 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
Fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression: Ukraine continues to fightPhotoFebruary 24, 05:15 AM • 4432 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 7116 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 21672 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 10651 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 14941 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5888 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 22200 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 43762 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 63333 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 66516 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 4164 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 23798 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 21584 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 22337 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 40397 views
"Purchased disability and fake teaching activity" - the "Honest Mobilization" movement published a dossier on bloggers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The "Honest Mobilization" movement published a dossier on activist Mykhailo Zhernakov and blogger Danylo Mokryk, who are suspected of evading military service. Zhernakov allegedly secured a deferral with a fictitious certificate, while Mokryk received a deferral based on a certificate from the Soviet era.

"Purchased disability and fake teaching activity" - the "Honest Mobilization" movement published a dossier on bloggers

The "Honest Mobilization" movement has published dossiers on a number of prominent individuals suspected of evading military service. In particular, profiles of activist Mykhailo Zhernakov, well-known blogger Danylo Mokryk, and other media personalities were published, UNN reports with reference to Fakty.

"According to representatives of the Movement, anti-corruption activist and head of the DE JURE Foundation Mykhailo Zhernakov was booked on the basis of a fictitious employment certificate, the organization believes. According to activists, he provided the TCC with a certificate of employment as a lecturer at the "Kyiv School of Economics", although later the KSE denied this information. And blogger Danylo Mokryk, according to the "Honest Mobilization" movement, received a deferment on the basis of a certificate from the Soviet era," states the material "Korotko pro", which is quoted by "Fakty".

According to media reports, it was allegedly only at the end of 2025 that he went to the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) to confirm his diagnosis and be removed from military registration.

"As a result of the commission, he was denied a pension but was granted a deferment for the period of consideration. During this time, he must undergo a re-examination to confirm or deny his unsuitability for military service," "Korotko pro" quotes the dossier of the "Honest Mobilization" movement, which announced the publication of a number of new dossiers and called on readers to join the initiative - to send information about such persons - the channel's authors will conduct an OSINT investigation and publish the information.

As previously reported, in January-February 2026, law enforcement agencies began to combat illegal schemes of evasion from service, exposing dozens of organizers and participants. In just one month, more than 20 schemes were eliminated, including the sale of fictitious documents and the organization of illegal border crossings. At the same time, according to the Minister of Economy, the number of people booked from mobilization increased by 300,000 over the year.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Bloggers
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv School of Economics
Ukraine