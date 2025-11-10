Sanctions loophole allowed Russian oil imports into Australia - media

ukenru
08:17 AM • 720 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
04:17 AM • 9616 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 13907 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 43187 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 77866 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 74918 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 103140 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 72809 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 02:50 PM • 57853 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 52233 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
During Zelenskyy's interview with The Guardian, the lights went out in the Mariinsky Palace.November 9, 10:29 PM • 13637 views
Donald Trump embroiled in scandal for allegedly falling asleep during official eventVideoNovember 9, 10:56 PM • 11523 views
The government extended mandatory evacuation of children with parents to certain settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regionsNovember 9, 11:28 PM • 13266 views
BBC executives resign over Trump speech forgery scandalNovember 9, 11:59 PM • 7680 views
Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of EnergyNovember 10, 01:02 AM • 4822 views
Publications
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 103140 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 156814 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 182049 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 131302 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 108415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Rafael Grossi
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 36204 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 78551 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 146460 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 82148 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 90362 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

Sanctions loophole allowed Russian oil imports into Australia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

New data indicates millions of tons of Russian oil were transshipped through a port partly owned by Macquarie Bank, with potential sales to Australian companies. Australia has imported over 3 million tons of Russian-origin petroleum products since 2023 through third countries, creating loopholes in sanctions.

Sanctions loophole allowed Russian oil imports into Australia - media

New data indicates that millions of tons of Russian oil have been transshipped through a port partly owned by Macquarie Bank and potentially sold to Australian companies, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

The discovery of a new link between Australia and the trade in Russian-origin products reveals additional gaps in government sanctions, as Australia lags behind the EU and the UK in tightening import rules, the publication writes.

Australia stopped buying fuel directly from Russia after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but since 2023, it has imported more than 3 million tons of oil products of Russian origin, found the European Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea).

Australia's sanctions allow the purchase of oil through third countries, which, according to Crea analyst in Europe Vaibhav Raghunandan, indirectly contributed to the growth of oil production in Russia and the Kremlin's tax revenues.

"This is a serious loophole that Australian buyers are exploiting, who, while adhering to the law, are undoubtedly violating ethical norms," Raghunandan said.

"This clearly undermines Australia's support for Ukraine. It not only allows the continued flow of Russian oil, but also allows Australian companies to profit from it," he noted.

According to government data, since January 2023, Australia has purchased almost a quarter of its imported oil products from Singapore.

According to an analysis of Kpler trade data conducted by Mark Corrigan, an Australian chemical engineer, and confirmed by Crea, this Southeast Asian country received more than 22 million tons of oil products from Russia during this period.

One-third of these volumes came from the Jurong Port Universal Terminal, which is partly owned by the Macquarie investment fund.

A Macquarie spokesperson stated that the controlling stake in the terminal is owned by the Singaporean state and is subject to applicable Singaporean and international regulations. A terminal spokesperson stated that the company uses robust procedures to ensure due diligence and fully complies with applicable laws and sanctions.

Neither of them disclosed what financial benefit Macquarie received from its investment in the terminal, nor did they provide assurances that the terminal did not sell Russian oil to Australia when asked, the publication writes.

Kateryna Argyrou, head of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations, called on Macquarie Bank to review its investments and disclose whether the terminal facilitated the transshipment of Russian oil.

"Australia cannot support Ukraine while Australian capital helps support Russia's war economy," Argyrou said.

"Every drop of Russian oil sold helps fund the destruction of Ukrainian homes and lives. Australians deserve to know if their banks and investment funds are profiting from this," she pointed out.

Indian Oil refinery resumed purchases of Russian oil from non-sanctioned companies despite US pressure - Reuters31.10.25, 11:49 • 3305 views

Companies operating in Australia have legally purchased oil from Indian enterprises that import large quantities of Russian fuel, as government officials previously confirmed. Corrigan's analysis showed that the same could be happening through Singapore.

The terminal, partly owned by Macquarie, sold oil to companies such as Trafigura, which received $135 million in government aid in August for its smelters in South Australia, and Vitol, the analysis showed.

Shell petrol station operator and Australian armed forces supplier, Viva Energy, buys oil from Vitol. Representatives of Vitol, Viva Energy and Trafigura stated that their companies operate in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including sanctions.

They did not guarantee that they had not bought or sold oil products of Russian origin to Australian companies, consumers and government agencies when asked, the publication notes.

A Trafigura spokesperson stated that the company does not trade with sanctioned entities, and a Vitol spokesperson stated that the company adheres to a strict policy and strives for open and transparent relationships with authorities wherever it operates.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on companies to ensure that their supply chains do not indirectly finance the Russian government.

She declined to commit to further restricting trade, saying it would be difficult for the government to track indirect purchases.

Australia is evaluating options to further pressure Russia's oil revenues, a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

Addition

The European Union and the United Kingdom announced sanctions in October against third-party processors of Russian raw materials from 2026, including by targeting specific terminals and refineries.

US sanctions reduced the number of buyers of Russian oil in China – Bloomberg03.11.25, 17:57 • 3201 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
The Guardian
Australia
European Union
Singapore
Great Britain
Ukraine