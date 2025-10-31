Indian Oil refinery resumed purchases of Russian oil from non-sanctioned companies despite US pressure - Reuters

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3344 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 11551 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 19213 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 10758 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 21917 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21100 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 23897 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 20881 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 43624 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 45114 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in FloridaOctober 31, 01:26 AM • 20452 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigationOctober 31, 02:35 AM • 31732 views
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 19933 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhoto06:24 AM • 27331 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 21680 views
Publications
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3344 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 5184 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 13424 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 61815 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 80087 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Hungary
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 23302 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 55771 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 60449 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 82804 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 86011 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat

Indian Oil refinery resumed purchases of Russian oil from non-sanctioned companies despite US pressure - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

Indian Oil Corp., India's largest refiner, purchased five cargoes of Russian oil for December delivery from companies not subject to sanctions. This happened after the company canceled seven to eight cargoes of Russian oil due to recent US sanctions.

Indian Oil refinery resumed purchases of Russian oil from non-sanctioned companies despite US pressure - Reuters

Indian Oil Corp., India's largest oil refiner, has purchased five cargoes of Russian oil for December delivery from companies not subject to sanctions, resuming purchases despite pressure from Washington on India to stop buying Russian oil, Reuters reports, citing traders, writes UNN.

Details

Last week, Washington sanctioned Rosneft and Lukoil, two of Russia's largest oil companies, stepping up efforts to pressure Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

However, IOC's head of finance, Anuj Jain, said his company would continue to buy Russian oil if the barrels met sanctions requirements.

The EU, UK, and US have imposed a series of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, including on shipping. The sanctions have forced Russia to sell its oil at deep discounts, and for the past three years, India has become the largest buyer of Russian seaborne oil.

IOC purchased about 3.5 million barrels of ESPO crude at roughly parity with Dubai quotes for delivery to a port in eastern India in December, one trading source said. The sources did not say who the sellers were.

The refiner had previously canceled seven or eight cargoes of Russian oil after the announcement of the latest US sanctions, as the deliveries were made by subsidiaries of sanctioned companies, two sources said.

Before the latest US sanctions, Rosneft was the main seller of ESPO crude.

Most of Russia's ESPO crude from the Pacific port of Kozmino usually went to China. However, demand from China fell after state-owned refineries suspended purchases following the imposition of US sanctions, and independent Chinese refineries exhausted their import quotas. Due to the war, the price of ESPO crude fell, making it attractive to Indian buyers.

Chinese oil giants halt Russian oil purchases after US sanctions - Reuters23.10.25, 17:02 • 2368 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
India
European Union
Great Britain
China
United States
Ukraine