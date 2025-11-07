Gold prices stabilized amid weak US employment data and Fed comments

ukenru
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 262 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 608 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 13738 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 17466 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 23179 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 26117 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 31073 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 62665 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 57648 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37744 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 10832 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 15177 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 14497 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 4774 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 7994 views
Publications
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 264 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 616 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 13742 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 62666 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 36309 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Péter Szijjártó
Danylo Hetmantsev
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 8142 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 3904 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 4916 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 33611 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 34289 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
The Guardian
Film

Gold prices stabilized amid weak US employment data and Fed comments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Gold prices rose after traders increased bets on a December Fed rate cut. This followed the release of unexpectedly weak US employment data, showing the largest job reduction in October in over 20 years.

Gold prices stabilized amid weak US employment data and Fed comments

Gold prices rose after traders increased bets on a December interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve following the release of unexpectedly weak US employment data, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

On Friday, gold prices exceeded $4,000 per ounce, paring losses from the previous session and ending trading virtually unchanged. The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds fell the most in a month on Thursday after employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. released data showing the largest job cuts in October in more than 20 years. Fears of a weakening labor market could strengthen the case for further rate cuts – a scenario that typically favors non-yielding precious metals, the publication writes.

However, US officials have expressed conflicting views on the outlook for monetary policy. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday that the lack of official inflation data due to the US government shutdown makes him "even more concerned" about further reductions in borrowing costs.

Gold prices were virtually unchanged from last Friday's close after two consecutive weeks of declines, after prices rebounded from a record high of over $4,380 per ounce last month. Nevertheless, the metal's price has risen by more than 50% this year and is on track for its best annual performance since 1979.

US rate cuts have supported gold prices, which have also risen in recent months due to inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and increased central bank purchases. The government shutdown – the longest in US history – has complicated the assessment of the world's largest economy, making data from private companies such as Challenger an increasingly important benchmark.

Current US shutdown has become the longest in history05.11.25, 10:32 • 3111 views

The Federal Reserve's (Fed) Open Market Committee, which sets rates, is scheduled to meet next month for its final meeting of 2025.

Regarding other precious metals, silver is rising for the third consecutive day after the US added it to the government's list of critical minerals included in the Trump administration's Section 232 investigation, which could lead to tariffs and trade restrictions. Any tariffs on silver could negatively impact metal markets, as the US is highly dependent on imports to meet demand.

Spot gold prices rose 0.8% to $4,007.14 per ounce by 2:55 PM in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased by 0.1%. Platinum and palladium also rose in price.

Recall

According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosedka, the trend of rising gold prices is reinforced by the unstable geopolitical situation in the world.

"Wars, trade conflicts, unpredictable decisions of world leaders – all this creates an atmosphere of constant instability, in which gold becomes a universal insurance. So, the jump in the value of gold is not just a financial event, it is a marker of investor confidence in the modern economy. And for the fintech market, this is a clear signal: technologies can make finance more convenient, but the basis of trust is always built on simple and understandable values," summarized Olena Sosedka.

She noted that the current rise in gold prices is just the tip of the iceberg, as at a global level it indicates investors' preparation for a weakening dollar. The depreciation of the American currency makes gold more accessible to buyers in international markets, which, in turn, strengthens demand and stimulates further price growth.

The main drivers of stable gold demand remain central banks, primarily China and Russia. They are actively increasing their gold reserves, effectively implementing a de-dollarization strategy and demonstrating a desire to reduce dependence on the American currency.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Gold
Bloomberg L.P.
Singapore
United States