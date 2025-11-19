$42.090.03
Ariana Grande says her 2026 tour could be her 'last hurrah' in music

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

Ariana Grande has stated that her upcoming 'Eternal Sunshine' tour in 2026 might be her last major tour for a long time. The singer plans to focus on her acting career after the tour.

Ariana Grande says her 2026 tour could be her 'last hurrah' in music

Ariana Grande announced that her upcoming "Eternal Sunshine" tour in 2026 might be her last major music tour for a long time. The singer shared this on Amy Poehler's podcast "Good Hang," where she also discussed her career vision for the next decade. This was reported by UNN, citing Page Six.

Details

Grande explained that she is looking forward to the tour but is unsure if similar performances will happen again anytime soon.

"It's going to be great, and I'm so grateful for it – I guess that's why I'm doing it, because I'm thinking, 'One last hurrah.' For now," she said.

- she said.

The singer emphasized that she doesn't want to make definitive statements but believes that the next tour might not happen again "for a very, very, very, very long time."

She has not yet revealed details about the upcoming concerts. Grande noted that the last few years of her life have changed more than she expected, and the future might be completely different.

"I think the last 10-15 years will be very different from what's ahead," she said.

- said the artist.

She said she feels a stronger connection to herself and her art since she started working outside the music industry. According to her, she has always loved musical theater and comedy, so she strives to do what "feels right in the moment."

"Even if it's mundane, it has to be something different," Grande added.

- Grande added.

She also announced that she is currently filming a movie because she likes the role, the script, and the cast.

Ariana Grande continues to expand the boundaries of her career and hinted that after the 2026 tour, she might focus on acting for a long time. The singer emphasizes that she wants to follow her inner calling and choose what inspires her most.

Recall

Johnson Wen, who grabbed Ariana Grande at the premiere of Wicked: For Good in Singapore, was charged with public nuisance. The man plans to plead guilty and faces a fine of up to 2,000 Singapore dollars.

Alla Kiosak

