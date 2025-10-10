$41.400.09
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 14516 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:38 AM • 10430 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
09:08 AM • 11199 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 13889 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 15913 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 24443 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 44729 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35402 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 41878 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Chinese warships arrive in Cambodia amid border dispute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Two Chinese warships arrived in Cambodia on a friendly visit, part of the "Peace and Friendship 2025" exercises. The visit comes amid a border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, with whom China maintains friendly relations.

Chinese warships arrive in Cambodia amid border dispute

Chinese warships arrived on Friday for a friendship visit to Cambodia, Beijing's closest ally in Southeast Asia. The visit is also part of a broader "Peace and Friendship 2025" exercise program. At the same time, China is trying to maintain relations with neighboring Thailand, with which Cambodia's friendly relations are currently strained.

UNN reports with reference to The Independent and Chinese state media.

Details

Two Chinese warships arrived on Friday for a so-called friendship visit to Cambodia, Beijing's closest ally in Southeast Asia, at a time of some diplomatic concern.

The visit comes as China tries to maintain a delicate balance in its relations with Cambodia and neighboring Thailand, with which it also maintains friendly ties.

- writes The Independent.

The amphibious warship "Yimen Shan" and the training ship "Qijiguang" arrived at the civilian port of Sihanoukville in the Gulf of Thailand. These ships are scheduled to depart next Tuesday, after which they will make similar visits to Thailand and Singapore.

Conflict between Cambodia and Thailand

In late July, the two Southeast Asian countries engaged in an armed conflict for five days over disputed claims to border territory.

Also in September, the border between Thailand and Cambodia saw an escalation of hostilities with an exchange of fire. The Cambodian Ministry of Defense stated that Thai troops "fired at the military base of An Seh with small arms and mortars."

And the head of the Thai army noted that Cambodian soldiers opened fire in the Chong An Ma conflict zone in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Also, Thailand recently criticized Beijing's arms supplies to Cambodia.

Currently, the border dispute remains unresolved, and tensions between Bangkok and Phnom Penh remain high.

China conducts naval exercises

Chinese naval ships "Yinchuan", "Jinggangshan" and "Jingmen" will participate in joint military exercises with Malaysia. On Wednesday, they departed from the Chinese cities of Sanya, Zhanjiang and Hong Kong for Malaysia.

It is currently known that the exercises, codenamed "Peace and Friendship 2025", will focus on humanitarian aid and disaster relief, as well as maritime security.

Recall

In the capital of Thailand at the end of September, a disaster occurred: a pit with an area of 900 sq.m and a depth of 50 meters formed near the central hospital due to soil subsidence. Traffic was paralyzed, and the work of public utilities was disrupted.

China warned Great Britain and the United States after their warships passed through the Taiwan Strait.

Ihor Telezhnikov

