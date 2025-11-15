Iran officially confirmed that it seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo in the Persian Gulf

Iran has officially confirmed that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a petrochemical tanker in the Persian Gulf, which was en route to Singapore, citing alleged transportation violations. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday, Iranian state media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had detained a vessel carrying petrochemical cargo. According to the authorities, after inspections, it was established that "the tanker violated regulations by carrying unauthorized cargo."

Details regarding the nature of the cargo, the circumstances of the detention, and possible consequences for the crew or the owning company are not currently being disclosed. The seizure took place in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Iranian forces intercepted the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Talara and were escorting it to their territorial waters.