Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran officially confirmed that it seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo in the Persian Gulf

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a tanker carrying petrochemical cargo bound for Singapore. The seizure took place in the Persian Gulf due to alleged violations of transportation rules and the unauthorized transport of cargo.

Iran officially confirmed that it seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo in the Persian Gulf

Iran has officially confirmed that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a petrochemical tanker in the Persian Gulf, which was en route to Singapore, citing alleged transportation violations. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday, Iranian state media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had detained a vessel carrying petrochemical cargo. According to the authorities, after inspections, it was established that "the tanker violated regulations by carrying unauthorized cargo."

Details regarding the nature of the cargo, the circumstances of the detention, and possible consequences for the crew or the owning company are not currently being disclosed. The seizure took place in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Iranian forces intercepted the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Talara and were escorting it to their territorial waters.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Reuters
Singapore
Iran