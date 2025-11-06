British police seize dinosaur skeletons worth £12 million

ukenru
09:56 PM • 5270 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
08:20 PM • 11784 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 06:18 PM • 16544 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
November 5, 05:06 PM • 20722 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 21150 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 30136 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 33720 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22668 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22645 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 34292 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin is once again speculating on the topic of "journalistic trips" to front-line cities in UkraineNovember 5, 03:53 PM • 2662 views
Zelenskyy announced new aid from Lithuania before winter: "Before winter, they are with us again"November 5, 04:04 PM • 3156 views
Germany offers Afghans money to forgo resettlement in the countryNovember 5, 05:00 PM • 2660 views
ATESH agents provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with information about the location of a plant producing Russian Kalibr missiles.PhotoNovember 5, 05:52 PM • 5250 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of payments of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program: who can receive fundsNovember 5, 06:05 PM • 2934 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 30135 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 33720 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 37054 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 44747 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 34292 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 14558 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 16218 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 33612 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 38216 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 51544 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Boeing P-8 Poseidon
2C5 Giatsint-S

British police seize dinosaur skeletons worth £12 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

British police have seized dinosaur skeletons worth over £12 million from a Chinese national suspected of money laundering. Su Binhai has agreed to forfeit three complete fossilized skeletons and nine London apartments.

British police seize dinosaur skeletons worth £12 million

British police seized dinosaur skeletons worth over £12 million after reaching a settlement with a Chinese national suspected of involvement in a large-scale money laundering case. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

A National Crime Agency lawyer stated during a court hearing on Tuesday, November 4, that Su Binhai agreed to relinquish three complete fossilized skeletons, as well as nine London apartments purchased for approximately £15 million, but would be allowed to keep 25% of all proceeds from the sale.

It is noted that Su Binhai was declared wanted in connection with a large-scale money laundering case in Singapore. Singaporean authorities confiscated cash, real estate, cryptocurrency, and other assets totaling $2.3 billion, and imprisoned ten accused individuals of Chinese origin: they are accused of laundering funds illegally obtained from international online gambling.

The arrest warrant for Su Binhai, issued by Interpol, was canceled after he and his wife agreed to transfer their assets to the state as part of a broad settlement with the investigation, which involved several other suspects. Su Binhai's lawyers declined to comment after the court hearing.

The dinosaur remains, aged between 145 and 157 million years, include a female Allosaurus with a cub, as well as a Stegosaurus

- the publication writes.

They were sold by Christie's International Ltd. at the Jurassic Icons auction in 2024. Eleven Chinese artifacts purchased at Sotheby's auction were also confiscated.

It is reported that the dinosaur skeletons will be stored in a vault in London.

Recall

In Mongolia, well-preserved remains of the oldest known pachycephalosaur, Zavacephale rinpoche, approximately 108 million years old, were found. This discovery will help understand the evolution of this mysterious group of dinosaurs and their social behavior.

British scientists discover largest place to preserve dinosaur tracks - BBC02.01.25, 21:06 • 103754 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Animals
Search
Mongolia
Interpol
Singapore
London