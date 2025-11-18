Bitcoin plummets below $90,000 for the first time in seven months

$42.070.02
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tips
November 17, 04:21 PM • 23942 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 44510 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 38143 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 38420 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 33713 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 24736 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 61776 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26862 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 20196 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
European health habits worth adopting
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a condition
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - Musk
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 61785 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 93600 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 120346 views
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthday
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Bitcoin plummets below $90,000 for the first time in seven months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

Bitcoin fell by 2.4% during Asian trading, dropping below $90,000, which deepened its monthly decline. This decrease nullified all the cryptocurrency's gains in 2025 and affected sentiment in the digital asset market.

Bitcoin plummets below $90,000 for the first time in seven months

The value of Bitcoin fell below $90,000, deepening a month-long decline that wiped out all of the cryptocurrency's gains in 2025 and affected sentiment in the digital asset world, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The largest token fell 2.4% during Asian trading, extending its decline from a record high of over $126,000 set in early October. Bitcoin last traded below this level, falling to $74,400 in April, after US President Donald Trump upended global financial markets with his initial plan to impose tariffs.

This decline comes amid intensifying economic challenges, including renewed fears about interest rate policy and inflated valuations in speculative markets. Bitcoin briefly fell below $90,000.

Traders are reassessing the possibility of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December, and stock markets are falling from recent highs, reducing risk appetite and making Bitcoin vulnerable to further declines.

"With the probability of a Fed rate cut in December below 50%, cryptocurrency markets continue to fall after losing the important $100,000 level in Bitcoin," said Shilian Tan, managing partner at Monarq Asset Management.

The cryptocurrency market is struggling to find support after early October sell-offs that led to over $19 billion in liquidations and depreciated the market value of tokens by over $1 trillion. While some institutional holders have largely maintained their positions, retail investor activity and dip buying have declined, especially among speculative altcoins. According to Coinglass, approximately $950 million in long and short positions have been liquidated in the past 24 hours.

Treasury companies dealing with digital assets – public companies like Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc., which accumulated cryptocurrency assets earlier this year – are now under pressure, with some forced to reconsider their positions as token prices have fallen below key accumulation levels.

Meanwhile, options traders are betting on more severe losses, with demand for downside protection at strike levels of $85,000 and $80,000 dominating recent flows.

Bitcoin pared losses, trading at $90,391 as of 12:05 PM in Singapore on Tuesday.

Crypto market under pressure: Bitcoin crashed below $100,000, ETF investors withdrew almost $900 million14.11.25, 13:04 • 2523 views

Julia Shramko

Federal Reserve
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Singapore
United States