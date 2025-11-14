Crypto market under pressure: Bitcoin crashed below $100,000, ETF investors withdrew almost $900 million

The total market value of all cryptocurrencies is declining, and exchange-traded funds investing in Bitcoin have experienced outflows of hundreds of millions of dollars.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Bitcoin fell even further below the $100,000 mark. On Friday, the largest digital asset fell by 2.8% to less than $96,000. Many positions in the cryptocurrency market are under pressure, affected by significant outflows.

On Thursday, the negative cash flow amounted to approximately $870 million.

The crypto market remains under pressure after $19 billion in liquidations on October 10, in turn, wiped over $1 trillion from the total market value of all cryptocurrencies, CoinGecko data shows. Liquidations continue, and according to CoinGlass data, over $1 billion in leveraged crypto bets have been wiped out in the last 24 hours. - Bloomberg explains.

Liquidity has also sharply decreased. According to Kaiko, the market's ability to absorb large trades without significant price fluctuations (i.e., market depth) has "sagged" by approximately 30% from this year's high.

"With Bitcoin turning negative since President Trump's inauguration and the overall crypto market cap up year-to-date, there is little technical support from here to the low $90,000s, and sentiment is likely to remain depressed until further notice," explained Augustin Fan, partner at SignalPlus.

Recall

In early November, the price of Bitcoin fell to $107,000 due to fears of cooling economic relations between the US and China. In October, Bitcoin lost about 5%, which was the first drop in that month since 2018.

"Crypto Queen" from China sentenced in London for £5 billion Bitcoin fraud