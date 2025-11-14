Crypto market under pressure: Bitcoin crashed below $100,000, ETF investors withdrew almost $900 million

$42.060.03
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
09:52 AM • 26473 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 20431 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 25137 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:18 AM • 51315 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 97196 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131039 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 127983 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265533 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113636 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a childPhotoNovember 14, 03:34 AM • 17164 views
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGSVideoNovember 14, 04:03 AM • 21887 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhotoNovember 14, 04:13 AM • 57798 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto06:10 AM • 42482 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo07:19 AM • 51805 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
09:52 AM • 26481 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265536 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 11:14 AM • 217799 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 97371 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 82460 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 14853 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 78567 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 77301 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 65956 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 96321 views
Crypto market under pressure: Bitcoin crashed below $100,000, ETF investors withdrew almost $900 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

The total market value of cryptocurrencies is declining, and Bitcoin has fallen to less than $96,000. Exchange-traded funds investing in Bitcoin have experienced outflows of $870 million.

Crypto market under pressure: Bitcoin crashed below $100,000, ETF investors withdrew almost $900 million

The total market value of all cryptocurrencies is declining, and exchange-traded funds investing in Bitcoin have experienced outflows of hundreds of millions of dollars.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Bitcoin fell even further below the $100,000 mark. On Friday, the largest digital asset fell by 2.8% to less than $96,000. Many positions in the cryptocurrency market are under pressure, affected by significant outflows.

On Thursday, the negative cash flow amounted to approximately $870 million.

The crypto market remains under pressure after $19 billion in liquidations on October 10, in turn, wiped over $1 trillion from the total market value of all cryptocurrencies, CoinGecko data shows. Liquidations continue, and according to CoinGlass data, over $1 billion in leveraged crypto bets have been wiped out in the last 24 hours.

- Bloomberg explains.

Liquidity has also sharply decreased. According to Kaiko, the market's ability to absorb large trades without significant price fluctuations (i.e., market depth) has "sagged" by approximately 30% from this year's high.

"With Bitcoin turning negative since President Trump's inauguration and the overall crypto market cap up year-to-date, there is little technical support from here to the low $90,000s, and sentiment is likely to remain depressed until further notice," explained Augustin Fan, partner at SignalPlus.

Recall

In early November, the price of Bitcoin fell to $107,000 due to fears of cooling economic relations between the US and China. In October, Bitcoin lost about 5%, which was the first drop in that month since 2018.

"Crypto Queen" from China sentenced in London for £5 billion Bitcoin fraud11.11.25, 17:26 • 3590 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesFinance
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump