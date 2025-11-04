Shein banned the sale of sex dolls after accusations of pedophilic connotations

Shein announced a ban on the sale of sex dolls on its platform after being embroiled in a scandal surrounding advertisements with "pedophilic connotations." UNN reports with reference to EFE.

Details

International online fast-fashion retailer Shein announced that it has banned the sale of all sex dolls on its platform worldwide. The reason was an accusation of displaying products with "childlike appearance" from a Singaporean company on the company's website.

The scandal unfolded in France, where advertisements with clear pedophilic connotations were discovered. The country's anti-fraud unit announced on Saturday that it had filed a complaint against Shein for discovering "sex dolls with a childlike appearance" for sale. The French government also threatened the company with a ban from entering the European country's national market.

Shein reacted quite promptly. On Monday, the Asian giant indicated that it had permanently blocked "all seller accounts associated with illegal or inappropriate sex doll products." Shein also promised to strengthen control on its global platform.

The company stated that it had temporarily removed the adult products category as a precautionary measure.

Executive Chairman Donald Tang said: "Combating child exploitation is non-negotiable for Shein. These were marketplace listings from third-party sellers, but I take this personally."

"We are tracing the source and will take swift, decisive action against those responsible."

