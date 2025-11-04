Shein banned the sale of sex dolls after accusations of pedophilic connotations

ukenru
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
The European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms."
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 16202 views
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 4308 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 31535 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 24994 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 7808 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 396 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 31714 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 8104 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 25138 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 26759 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 30993 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 40565 views
Shein banned the sale of sex dolls after accusations of pedophilic connotations

Shein banned the sale of sex dolls on its platform after a scandal in France. The company tightened controls and temporarily removed the adult products category.

Shein banned the sale of sex dolls after accusations of pedophilic connotations

Shein announced a ban on the sale of sex dolls on its platform after being embroiled in a scandal surrounding advertisements with "pedophilic connotations." UNN reports with reference to EFE.

Details

International online fast-fashion retailer Shein announced that it has banned the sale of all sex dolls on its platform worldwide. The reason was an accusation of displaying products with "childlike appearance" from a Singaporean company on the company's website.

The scandal unfolded in France, where advertisements with clear pedophilic connotations were discovered. The country's anti-fraud unit announced on Saturday that it had filed a complaint against Shein for discovering "sex dolls with a childlike appearance" for sale. The French government also threatened the company with a ban from entering the European country's national market.

Shein reacted quite promptly. On Monday, the Asian giant indicated that it had permanently blocked "all seller accounts associated with illegal or inappropriate sex doll products." Shein also promised to strengthen control on its global platform.

The company stated that it had temporarily removed the adult products category as a precautionary measure.

Executive Chairman Donald Tang said: "Combating child exploitation is non-negotiable for Shein. These were marketplace listings from third-party sellers, but I take this personally."

"We are tracing the source and will take swift, decisive action against those responsible."

Recall

Ian Watkins, convicted of child sex offenses, has died in HMP Wakefield prison after an assault. West Yorkshire Police arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

