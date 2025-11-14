Iranian military seizes tanker Talara off UAE coast

Iranian forces have intercepted the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Talara and are taking it to their territorial waters. This was reported by an American official and sources in maritime security, writes Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

This is the first seizure of a vessel by Iran since the Israeli and US strikes in June. The vessel belongs to the Cypriot company Pasha Finance.

The tanker was transporting diesel fuel from Sharjah to Singapore and lost contact 20 nautical miles from Khor Fakkan. The vessel's manager, Columbia Shipmanagement, confirmed that contact was lost at 08:22, and the company is cooperating with maritime services.

British company Vanguard and sources in maritime security reported that the tanker was intercepted by forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and directed to the Iranian coast.

There are no official comments from Tehran.

