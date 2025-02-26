General Staff confirms the destruction of military airfields in Crimea and the Tuapse Oil Refinery

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a number of strategic objects of the Russian invaders in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation - Tuapse Oil Refinery - and in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea - military airfields "Saki" and "Kacha", UNN reports.

On the night of February 26, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of strategic targets of the Russian invaders in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea. Among other things, the military airfields "Saki" and "Kacha" and the Tuapse Oil Refinery were hit by fire - the General Staff wrote on social media.

As indicated, the Tuapse refinery processes oil with a declared annual capacity of 12 million tons. More than 90% of the oil products produced are exported. The company is also actively involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. "At least 40 explosions were recorded in the area of the refinery. There is information about damage to the plant's infrastructure," the General Staff noted.

The results of the damage are reportedly being clarified.

"Strikes on military and strategic facilities involved in the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine will continue. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

