General Staff confirms the destruction of military airfields in Crimea and the Tuapse Oil Refinery

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 46786 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 89914 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115342 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107172 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150238 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120313 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135998 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134011 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127719 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27439 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 36537 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120082 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 49832 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 40452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115342 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120082 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150238 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193365 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193712 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123780 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125932 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155623 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136049 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143503 views
General Staff confirms the destruction of military airfields in Crimea and the Tuapse Oil Refinery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22797 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm successful strikes on the Saki and Kacha military airfields in Crimea and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia. At least 40 explosions were recorded in the area of the refinery.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a number of strategic objects of the Russian invaders in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation - Tuapse Oil Refinery - and in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea - military airfields "Saki" and "Kacha", UNN reports.

On the night of February 26, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of strategic targets of the Russian invaders in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea. Among other things, the military airfields "Saki" and "Kacha" and the Tuapse Oil Refinery were hit by fire

- the General Staff wrote on social media.

As indicated, the Tuapse refinery processes oil with a declared annual capacity of 12 million tons. More than 90% of the oil products produced are exported. The company is also actively involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. "At least 40 explosions were recorded in the area of the refinery. There is information about damage to the plant's infrastructure," the General Staff noted.

The results of the damage are reportedly being clarified.

"Strikes on military and strategic facilities involved in the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine will continue. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

More than 40 explosions: DIU drones attack seaport and oil refinery in Tuapse in Russia26.02.25, 14:30 • 32056 views

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

