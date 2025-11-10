Thai troops "suspend" agreements with Cambodia after truce: reason

Thai military "suspends" agreements with Cambodia after a truce brokered by US President Donald Trump. The reason for this decision is that Thai military personnel were injured by a mine along the border, resulting in a Thai soldier being wounded. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Thai military is suspending all agreements until Cambodia demonstrates clear sincerity that they will not be hostile. - stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Thai Armed Forces.

In its statement, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "serious concern" about the possibility of Thailand suspending the agreement, which provided for the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the border area and the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war held by Thailand, if all measures were taken.

Four Thai soldiers were injured in a PMN-2 mine explosion early Monday morning while patrolling in Sisaket province, Thailand, one of whom lost his right leg. Three more mines were found near the explosion site.

Based on the available evidence, it can be concluded that the mine was laid by removing barbed wire and was recently installed on Thai soil. - stated the Thai army.

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement denied the accusations of laying new mines.

Hours after the incident, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that "everything must stop until there is clarity," referring to the agreement with Cambodia. He did not provide details.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday participated in the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand during the Southeast Asian summit in Malaysia.

The US and Cambodia will resume flagship military exercises for the first time in eight years after the peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand was concluded with the participation of US President Donald Trump.