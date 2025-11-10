Thai troops "suspend" agreements with Cambodia after truce: reason

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
06:35 PM • 12956 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 19818 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 46459 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54788 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 43212 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 50721 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90787 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42770 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 46690 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39891 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 69939 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigationNovember 10, 10:55 AM • 56617 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 19629 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 23974 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 23148 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 23221 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 46468 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 24037 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54796 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90788 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Clarence Thomas
Bashar al-Assad
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 19695 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 70041 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 79056 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 126530 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 194353 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Nord Stream

Thai troops "suspend" agreements with Cambodia after truce: reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

The Thai military is suspending agreements with Cambodia after a soldier was wounded by a mine near the border. Cambodia expressed concern about the possible suspension of the agreement, which provided for the withdrawal of heavy weapons and the release of prisoners of war.

Thai troops "suspend" agreements with Cambodia after truce: reason

Thai military "suspends" agreements with Cambodia after a truce brokered by US President Donald Trump. The reason for this decision is that Thai military personnel were injured by a mine along the border, resulting in a Thai soldier being wounded. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Thai military is suspending all agreements until Cambodia demonstrates clear sincerity that they will not be hostile.

- stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Thai Armed Forces.

In its statement, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "serious concern" about the possibility of Thailand suspending the agreement, which provided for the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the border area and the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war held by Thailand, if all measures were taken.

Four Thai soldiers were injured in a PMN-2 mine explosion early Monday morning while patrolling in Sisaket province, Thailand, one of whom lost his right leg. Three more mines were found near the explosion site.

Based on the available evidence, it can be concluded that the mine was laid by removing barbed wire and was recently installed on Thai soil.

- stated the Thai army.

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement denied the accusations of laying new mines.

Hours after the incident, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that "everything must stop until there is clarity," referring to the agreement with Cambodia. He did not provide details.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday participated in the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand during the Southeast Asian summit in Malaysia.

The US and Cambodia will resume flagship military exercises for the first time in eight years after the peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand was concluded with the participation of US President Donald Trump.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Malaysia
Reuters
Thailand
Donald Trump
United States