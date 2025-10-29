South African President hopes to sign trade agreement with US “quite soon”

$42.080.01
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 10306 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 16679 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 46196 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 32309 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 52631 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29106 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 77318 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48726 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47548 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Polish fighters intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea - ReutersOctober 29, 09:37 AM • 7726 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 42288 views
Japan does not plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas, despite Trump's callsOctober 29, 11:19 AM • 12139 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 17516 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters02:19 PM • 16593 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 46190 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 52628 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 42457 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 77316 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 87975 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 6530 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 17660 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 49886 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 55194 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 36499 views
South African President hopes to sign trade agreement with US “quite soon”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the finalization of negotiations on a trade agreement with the United States, which is expected to ease high tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration. The agreement could be concluded in the near future, affecting thousands of jobs in the automotive and citrus industries.

South African President hopes to sign trade agreement with US “quite soon”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that negotiations on a new trade agreement with the United States are in their final stages and could conclude "soon." According to him, the country aims to ease the high tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

"We look forward to concluding the agreement fairly quickly, and it could happen tomorrow, next week, next month. The timelines, when you're dealing with governments, always change," he said.

– he told reporters in Bern on Wednesday during a state visit to Switzerland.

Ramaphosa, who was joined at a joint press conference by his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter, said that negotiations with the US are now based on what he described as "progress towards a clear agreement."

Switzerland found itself in a similar situation, as most of its exports to the US are subject to 39% tariffs. Despite continuous government attempts to mitigate these restrictions, an agreement to reduce tariffs remains elusive.

During the joint press conference, journalists asked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa if he could offer advice to his Swiss counterpart on communicating with the US President, who had previously accused his government of "white farmer genocide."

"We exchange notes," Ramaphosa replied. "We exchange best practices."

Commenting on the situation in relations with the US, Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter noted that negotiations are ongoing, but the final decision rests with the American president.

"Ultimately, the decision rests with the US President. So, perhaps, it just takes a little more patience," she said.

Earlier, Switzerland and South Africa confirmed their readiness to promote the modernization of the existing free trade agreement.

"We hope for rapid progress," Keller-Sutter emphasized.

According to the Swiss government, the trade volume between South Africa and Switzerland is approximately 6.25 billion Swiss francs (about 7.8 billion dollars). The basis of South African exports to Switzerland includes gold, platinum, wine, fruits, and nuts. In turn, South Africa most often purchases pharmaceutical products, industrial equipment, and watches from Switzerland.

Addition

Ramaphosa's visit to Switzerland is a direct result of a three-country tour of Southeast Asia, during which he attended a summit in Malaysia.

South Africa seeks to ease the high tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed on its exports to the US in August, which could potentially jeopardize thousands of jobs in the automotive and citrus sectors of Africa's most industrialized economy.

The US and Vietnam have agreed on a "fair and balanced" trade deal. The White House revealed the details26.10.25, 12:35 • 4214 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Gold
Cyril Ramaphosa
Malaysia
Switzerland
Donald Trump
South Africa
United States