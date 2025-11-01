US and Cambodia resume military exercises after Trump-backed peace deal

The US and Cambodia will resume flagship military exercises for the first time in eight years after a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, with the participation of US President Donald Trump. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the resumption of the "Angkor Sentinel" exercises after meeting with his Cambodian counterpart on Friday on the sidelines of a security summit in Malaysia. The military exercises were suspended in 2017 when Washington criticized Phnom Penh for the deteriorating human rights and democracy situation.

The announcement caps a landmark week for US-Cambodia relations, including the conclusion of a coveted trade deal during Trump's three-nation Asian tour. The US president also oversaw the signing of a peace agreement aimed at easing a border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand that killed dozens earlier this year.

According to the report, the defense chiefs also discussed Hegseth's participation in an upcoming visit of a US warship to Cambodia's Ream naval base.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday participated in the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand during the Southeast Asian summit in Malaysia.