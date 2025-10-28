$42.070.07
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

US and South Korea sign agreement on AI and quantum technology cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

The Donald Trump administration will sign an agreement with South Korea on cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 6G. This will strengthen export controls, reduce regulatory burdens, and improve biotechnology supply chains.

US and South Korea sign agreement on AI and quantum technology cooperation

The Donald Trump administration plans to sign an agreement with South Korea aimed at strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 6G technologies. The signing will take place on Wednesday with the participation of Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Under the terms of the agreement, both countries will strengthen export controls for AI technologies, reduce the regulatory burden on companies, and improve supply chains in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. It is also planned to strengthen research security, protect quantum technologies, and promote partnerships in the space and telecommunications sectors.

Trump said he was ready to meet with Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia25.10.25, 15:41 • 4319 views

The Trump administration is rethinking American technological leadership by developing bilateral partnerships with allies like Korea. Each technology prosperity agreement offers excellent opportunities to accelerate scientific discovery and lead the world into a new era of innovation, driven by the US and our partners.

– Kratsios said.

The agreement will be signed during Trump's tour of Asia, which includes Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea. The culmination of the trip will be a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit, where trade issues are planned to be agreed upon and US access to critical minerals expanded.

The agreement is also related to a trade dispute: the US and South Korea have still not agreed on a 15% tariff rate on Korean exports. A key element of the agreement is Seoul's $350 billion investment commitment.

Japan to get missiles for F-35 because Toyota invests $10 billion in US – Trump28.10.25, 18:05 • 1090 views

Stepan Haftko

