US and Chinese Defense Chiefs Hagset and Dong Jun held talks after Trump-Xi "truce"

October 30, 10:19 PM • 10493 views
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVAPhoto
October 30, 04:50 PM • 26363 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 33936 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 27031 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 30098 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 56982 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 11635 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 27439 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 25519 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28307 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions on October 31: schedules publishedVideoOctober 30, 07:14 PM • 5190 views
Walked 16 km barefoot: "White Angels" unit evacuated a couple who left frontline TorskeOctober 30, 07:21 PM • 4746 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 11378 views
Already five strikes: the enemy is attacking Sumy with attack drones, there are casualtiesOctober 30, 09:17 PM • 3634 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigation02:35 AM • 7346 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 40888 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 56982 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 53730 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 114186 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 103922 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Gustavo Petro
Tim Cook
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Japan
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 11459 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 44190 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 50205 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 73389 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 76982 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Film
Social network
The Diplomat

US and Chinese Defense Chiefs Hagset and Dong Jun held talks after Trump-Xi "truce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Following the truce between the Chinese and American leaders, the heads of the defense ministries, Pete Hagset and Dong Jun, held a meeting.

US and Chinese Defense Chiefs Hagset and Dong Jun held talks after Trump-Xi "truce"

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth met with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Kuala Lumpur – the talks took place the day after an agreement on a "truce" between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The heads of the US and Chinese defense departments met during the summit of defense ministers of Southeast Asian countries in Malaysia. No official statements were released after the talks. The meeting was a continuation of the course to de-escalate tensions, agreed upon the day before during the summit of US President Donald Trump with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.

h. Trump hints at a major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflict

Hegseth has actively urged allies in the Indo-Pacific region in recent months to increase defense budgets and coordinate efforts against Beijing's growing influence. During a trip to Japan, he discussed a joint strategy to deter China with Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Defense, in a previous conversation, Dong Jun emphasized that Beijing seeks stable relations but will not allow support for Taiwan's independence. 

h. US Senate votes against Trump's global tariffs on 100 countries

Meanwhile, according to CBS News, the US Indo-Pacific Command has been ordered to prepare a "show of force" in response to recent Chinese actions in the South China Sea.

Beijing, in turn, continues to actively patrol the Taiwan Strait and declares its readiness to respond to any US "interference" in regional affairs.

h. Xi Jinping agreed to buy 25 million tons of soybeans from the US annually for the next three years - Bessent

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
Skirmishes
Malaysia
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Taiwan
South Korea
Xi Jinping
Japan