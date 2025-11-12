$41.960.02
Publications
Exclusives
World Ballet Day, International Pathology Day, World Pneumonia Day: what is celebrated on November 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

On November 12, the world celebrates International Pathology Day and World Pneumonia Day. In 2024, World Ballet Day was not celebrated, but a resumption of celebrations is planned for 2025.

World Ballet Day, International Pathology Day, World Pneumonia Day: what is celebrated on November 12

On Wednesday, November 12, the world celebrates International Pathology Day, World Pneumonia Day, and this day is also dedicated to World Ballet Day, UNN reports.

International Pathology Day

On the second Wednesday of November, the world celebrates International Pathology Day. The event was established in 2014 by the Royal College of Pathologists (RCPath) to recognize the contribution of pathology and laboratory medical services personnel to addressing global health issues. The work of medical professionals in the field of pathology is also aimed at improving health outcomes for human society.

The event is sponsored by Sonic Healthcare UK and the British Society for Haematology. Conferences address the study and implementation of innovative tools and technologies by pathologists and medical professionals, and the prospects of using artificial intelligence for digital diagnosis of pathological diseases.

Leading scientists, professors, doctors, and consultants from various countries around the world – Great Britain, Saudi Arabia, USA, Malaysia, etc. – participate in the round table organized in honor of the holiday.

Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease29.10.25, 09:00 • 101342 views

World Ballet Day

Since 2014, society has dedicated one of the autumn days to World Ballet Day. The London Royal Ballet initiated the celebration, and its idea was supported by most famous theaters worldwide.

In 2025, World Ballet Day will be celebrated on November 12. This will be the 10th global ballet celebration, and the celebration itself will be dedicated to the 10th anniversary of this event. The celebration includes live broadcasts of classes, rehearsals, and performances by over 60 leading ballet companies from around the world.

Unfortunately, this event was not celebrated in 2024. On September 23, 2024, a news item appeared on the official World Ballet Day website: The Australian Ballet, The Royal Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet have decided to suspend this event this year and hope to resume it in 2025.

Ukrainian dance duo wins silver at World Championship in Romania03.11.25, 13:52 • 2413 views

World Pneumonia Day

November 12 is World Pneumonia Day. Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. The lungs consist of small sacs (alveoli) that fill with air when a healthy person breathes. When a person has pneumonia, the alveoli fill with mucus and fluid, making breathing painful and limiting oxygen intake.

Pneumonia is the leading infectious cause of child mortality worldwide. In 2019, it caused 740,180 deaths in children under 5 years of age, accounting for 14% of all deaths in children under 5 years of age.

Pneumonia can be transmitted in several ways. Viruses and bacteria commonly found in a child's nose or throat can infect the lungs when inhaled. They can also spread through airborne droplets when coughing or sneezing. In addition, pneumonia can spread through the blood, especially during and shortly after birth.

Globally, almost one in three (31%) children with suspected pneumonia do not receive medical care, and many are at risk of developing pneumonia due to low vaccination coverage, high rates of malnutrition, and air pollution.

How to recognize pneumonia: symptoms and doctor's advice12.03.25, 08:47 • 123802 views

