Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease

Publications
Exclusives
Today, October 29, is World Stroke Day. According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people aged 25 and over are at risk of having a stroke during their lifetime. At the same time, the disease is becoming "younger": as of 2019, more than 62% of cases occurred in people under 70. What you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease, UNN was told by Pavlo Lebedynets, head of the stroke department of the Odrex Medical House.

What is a stroke and why is it becoming more common?

A stroke is an acute cerebrovascular accident that leads to damage to brain tissue. Most often, it occurs as a complication of hypertension against the background of a sharp increase in blood pressure.

There are two main types of strokes:

  • Ischemic stroke occurs due to blockage of a blood vessel supplying the brain. This can be due to the formation of a clot on the spot (cerebral thrombosis, often caused by atherosclerosis) or due to a clot that has been carried through the blood vessels from another part of the body (cerebral embolism, more often with atrial fibrillation). Ischemic strokes account for about 85% of all cases;
    • Hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a weakened blood vessel ruptures and blood leaks into the brain, creating pressure on the tissues. The cause can be aneurysms or arteriovenous malformations (AVMs).

      An aneurysm is a dilation of a weakened blood vessel that, if left untreated, can rupture and cause bleeding.

      According to the doctor, a stroke can occur at any age, but the risk increases after 55 years. Men are more likely to get sick at a young and middle age, while more women die from stroke at an older age. Genetic predisposition to hypertension, diabetes, and other risk factors also increases the likelihood of the disease.

      Stroke is becoming more common due to the spread of risk factors directly related to lifestyle: high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, diabetes, stress, and low physical activity.

      All of them contribute to the development of atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular diseases that disrupt blood supply to the brain.

      Main risk factors for stroke

      Among these, the doctor named:

      • arterial hypertension and noted that overloading blood vessels can cause their narrowing or rupture with subsequent hemorrhage or ischemia (cessation of blood supply to a certain organ);
        • hypercholesterolemia - due to excess cholesterol, atherosclerotic plaques are formed, which narrow the lumen of blood vessels and complicate or completely block blood flow;
          • diabetes mellitus - according to the doctor, elevated blood glucose levels negatively affect the health of blood vessels - they become less elastic and more prone to blood clot formation;
            • heart problems - such pathologies, the doctor says, can lead to the formation of blood clots that block arteries;
              • smoking, which damages blood vessels, increases pressure, and promotes blood clotting;
                • depression. Chronic stress increases blood pressure.

                  Preventive measures to maintain vascular health

                  Add physical activity. At least 100 minutes a week of moderate exercise - it can be walking, swimming, etc. is enough to improve blood circulation. And give up smoking and alcohol, which damage blood vessels, increase pressure and cholesterol levels. There is no safe dose of alcohol

                  - the doctor noted.

                  He also advised adhering to a healthy diet, indicating that the ideal option is the Mediterranean diet, which consists mainly of vegetables, fruits, fish, poultry, whole grains, nuts, and vegetable oil.

                  "Salt and sugar, animal fats should be limited," Lebedynets emphasized, adding that it is very important to regularly visit a doctor.

                  According to him, it is advisable to undergo a health check-up once every six months, even if you feel well. At the same time, if the doctor has prescribed drugs to control blood pressure, statins or others, they should be taken "on an ongoing basis - do not independently change the dosage or duration of administration." There is no place for amateurism here, the specialist emphasizes.

                  "Cleaning blood vessels" with droppers twice a year is a myth. Blood vessels cannot be flushed like pipes. Their health is maintained by a daily healthy lifestyle, not by short courses of procedures

                  - the doctor noted.

                  Why stroke can occur at a young age

                  "There can be many reasons, one of the most important in our time is stress. Also, the development of stroke at a young age is contributed by aneurysm rupture, arterial hypertension, congenital heart defects, cardiac myxomas, genetic mutations, etc.," the doctor said.

                  Tips for prevention and early detection of threats

                  "Again, you need to regularly undergo check-ups and take medical prescriptions seriously," the doctor emphasized.

                  He said that there are classic first symptoms of a stroke that are easy to remember using the Ukrainian mnemonic MOZOK (BRAIN):

                  • "M" - speech became slurred;
                    • "O" - face became asymmetrical;
                      • "Z" - dizziness;
                        • "O" - eyes, vision begins to "double";
                          • "K" - a limb or both weaken on one side.

                            The presence of at least one of the symptoms is a sign that it's time to call an ambulance, the doctor says.

                            Alona Utkina

