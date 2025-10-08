$41.320.03
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 10898 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 11954 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 16710 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 16927 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 16073 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 58841 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54555 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39604 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40921 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Publications
Exclusives
Scientists have created the world's first accurate blood test to detect chronic fatigue syndrome

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

Scientists have developed the world's first blood test that can accurately diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) by detecting specific changes in DNA structure. The test showed up to 98% accuracy and can provide early diagnosis and more effective treatment.

Scientists have created the world's first accurate blood test to detect chronic fatigue syndrome

Researchers from the University of East Anglia and Oxford Biodynamics have announced the development of the world's first blood test that can accurately detect the presence of chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The test, which identifies specific changes in DNA structure, showed an accuracy of up to 98%, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Lead researcher, Professor Dmitry Pshezhetsky from the Norwich Medical School at the University of East Anglia (UEA), said: "ME/CFS is a serious and often debilitating illness characterized by extreme fatigue that does not improve with rest. We know that some patients report being ignored or even told that their illness is 'all in their head'. Without definitive tests, many patients go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed for years."

We wanted to see if we could develop a blood test to diagnose this condition – and we succeeded. Our discovery offers the potential for a simple and accurate blood test to help confirm a diagnosis, which could lead to earlier support and more effective treatment.

- he added.

Research

Scientists from the University of East Anglia (UEA), together with Oxford Biodynamics (OBD), analyzed how the DNA structure changes in people with chronic fatigue syndrome. For the study, they used blood samples from 47 patients with this diagnosis and 61 samples from healthy people. As a result, the team found a characteristic pattern in the DNA that is inherent only to ME/CFS patients and is absent in healthy people. This discovery made it possible to create a new highly accurate test.

As stated in the publication of the Journal of Translational Medicine, the test has 92% sensitivity - that is, in most cases it correctly determines the presence of the disease, and 98% specificity, which means the ability to accurately exclude false results in healthy people.

Pshezhetsky added: "This is a significant step forward, as for the first time we have a simple blood test that can reliably identify ME/CFS - potentially changing how we diagnose and treat this complex disease."

Alexander Akulitchev, Chief Scientific Officer at OBD, who funded and co-authored the study, said: "Chronic fatigue syndrome is not a genetic disease that a person is born with, so the use of 'epigenetic' EpiSwitch markers, which can change throughout a person's life, unlike a fixed genetic code, was key to achieving such a high level of accuracy."

Criticism of the method

However, other experts have called for further research to confirm this finding and to evaluate the test among a larger number of patients.

Dr. Charles Shepherd, medical advisor to the ME Association, said: "These results, obtained using epigenetic profiling, appear to be an important step in the search for a diagnostic blood test."

However, as the researchers note, a diagnostic blood test must be both highly sensitive and specific for this condition. In this case, we need to know if the abnormality is consistently present in the very early stages of ME/CFS, as well as in people with long-term illness who have mild or moderate ME/CFS. We also need to know that, in addition to this abnormality being absent in healthy control subjects, it is also absent in a number of other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases that cause symptoms similar to ME/CFS and are part of the differential diagnosis of ME/CFS.

- he added.

Professor Chris Ponting, Chair of Medical Bioinformatics at the University of Edinburgh, stated that some of the research team's claims are "premature."

He said: "This test requires full validation in better designed and independent studies before it is considered for clinical use. Even if the test is validated, it will be expensive, probably (around) £1000."

Spanish scientists have created a nanovaccine that restores the brain during Alzheimer's disease07.10.25, 09:17 • 2648 views

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the WorldTechnologies