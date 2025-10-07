Spanish scientists have created a nanovaccine that restores the brain during Alzheimer's disease

$41.340.11
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 3100 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 24215 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 55546 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 46113 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 48493 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 85350 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 34472 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 40754 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 66830 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78032 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
95%
753mm
Popular news
Head of Mykolaiv KEU embezzled UAH 1.4 million allocated for the country's defenseOctober 6, 10:50 PM • 15299 views
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 17588 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?03:01 AM • 5536 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 13545 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 4006 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 3034 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 39463 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 49256 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 85320 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 189734 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 15452 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 69192 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 65346 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 140748 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 72235 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
Financial Times

Spanish scientists have created a nanovaccine that restores the brain during Alzheimer's disease

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Spanish researchers have developed a nanoparticle-based injection that restores the brain's natural defenses and could become the basis for the world's first vaccine against dementia. Experiments on mice have shown a reduction in toxic protein and restoration of brain functions.

Spanish scientists have created a nanovaccine that restores the brain during Alzheimer's disease

Spanish researchers have made a revolutionary step in the fight against Alzheimer's disease – they have developed a nanoparticle-based injection that restores the brain's natural defenses and could become the basis for the world's first vaccine against dementia. The experiments were conducted on mice. This is reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Alzheimer's disease, one of the leading causes of death in the world, may soon cease to be a death sentence. A team from the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia in Barcelona reported that they managed to eliminate the manifestations of the disease in mice using nanoparticles that "repair" the damaged blood-brain barrier – the brain's natural protective "shield."

How it works

Nanoparticles are tiny spheres, smaller than 200 nanometers, making up only a quarter of a percent of the thickness of a human hair. After injection, they circulate in the blood, reaching the barrier that is affected in Alzheimer's. There, they interact with cells, restoring their ability to clear the brain of the toxic beta-amyloid protein – the main culprit of the disease.

Reinfection with COVID-19 can double the risk of long-term complications in children – study01.10.25, 14:20 • 2568 views

Professor Giuseppe Battaglia, head of the project, called the discovery a "wonderful breakthrough" and emphasized that this method could be applied to humans already "within the next few years."

We have shown that reactivating the blood-brain barrier improves the brain's ability to clear harmful proteins and restores its functions.

– the scientist explained in a comment to the Daily Mail.

Impressive experimental results

During the study, mice with Alzheimer's symptoms were given three doses of a supramolecular drug. Within an hour, scientists recorded a 50-60% reduction in beta-amyloid in the brain.

An even more interesting result was shown by a 12-month-old mouse (equivalent to a 60-year-old human): six months after the injection, it completely restored behavior characteristic of healthy animals.

The team of scientists is currently conducting additional research on the safety and toxicity of the drug. If the results remain positive, clinical trials in humans could begin in the coming years.

This could open a new era in medicine – the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases by activating the brain's natural defense mechanisms.

Scientists discover antibody that blocks almost all variants of HIV infection06.10.25, 15:14 • 2626 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthTechnologies
Spain