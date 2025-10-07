Spanish scientists have created a nanovaccine that restores the brain during Alzheimer's disease

Spanish researchers have made a revolutionary step in the fight against Alzheimer's disease – they have developed a nanoparticle-based injection that restores the brain's natural defenses and could become the basis for the world's first vaccine against dementia. The experiments were conducted on mice. This is reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Alzheimer's disease, one of the leading causes of death in the world, may soon cease to be a death sentence. A team from the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia in Barcelona reported that they managed to eliminate the manifestations of the disease in mice using nanoparticles that "repair" the damaged blood-brain barrier – the brain's natural protective "shield."

How it works

Nanoparticles are tiny spheres, smaller than 200 nanometers, making up only a quarter of a percent of the thickness of a human hair. After injection, they circulate in the blood, reaching the barrier that is affected in Alzheimer's. There, they interact with cells, restoring their ability to clear the brain of the toxic beta-amyloid protein – the main culprit of the disease.

Reinfection with COVID-19 can double the risk of long-term complications in children – study

Professor Giuseppe Battaglia, head of the project, called the discovery a "wonderful breakthrough" and emphasized that this method could be applied to humans already "within the next few years."

We have shown that reactivating the blood-brain barrier improves the brain's ability to clear harmful proteins and restores its functions. – the scientist explained in a comment to the Daily Mail.

Impressive experimental results

During the study, mice with Alzheimer's symptoms were given three doses of a supramolecular drug. Within an hour, scientists recorded a 50-60% reduction in beta-amyloid in the brain.

An even more interesting result was shown by a 12-month-old mouse (equivalent to a 60-year-old human): six months after the injection, it completely restored behavior characteristic of healthy animals.

The team of scientists is currently conducting additional research on the safety and toxicity of the drug. If the results remain positive, clinical trials in humans could begin in the coming years.

This could open a new era in medicine – the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases by activating the brain's natural defense mechanisms.

Scientists discover antibody that blocks almost all variants of HIV infection