Scientists discover antibody that blocks almost all variants of HIV infection

Exclusive
12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 25948 views
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - ReutersOctober 6, 06:22 AM • 6114 views
Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential electionOctober 6, 06:25 AM • 9084 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv regionOctober 6, 06:37 AM • 18903 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 19560 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhoto12:01 PM • 5936 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 19661 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 40959 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 170266 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 99001 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Okhrimenko
Ukraine
Netherlands
United States
Lithuania
Odesa
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 57686 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 54604 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 130312 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 62876 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 64480 views
Bild
YouTube
TikTok
Nord Stream
R-360 Neptune

Scientists discover antibody that blocks almost all variants of HIV infection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

Researchers from Cologne have identified the antibody 04_A06, which neutralizes 98.5% of over 300 tested HIV strains. This discovery could become a promising approach to the clinical application of antibodies against HIV.

Scientists discover antibody that blocks almost all variants of HIV infection

Although much more research is needed, the neutralization of the HIV virus by antibody 04_A06 has been confirmed in almost all tested variants. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nachrichten.idw and Nature Immunology.

Details

Researchers from Cologne have discovered an antibody that blocks numerous variants of the HIV virus.

More than 830 antibodies were tested as part of the study. One antibody, designated "04_A06", neutralized viruses particularly effectively.

The antibody with code 04_A06 blocked 98.5% of more than 300 tested HIV strains.

Reference

The antibody has an unusually long amino acid chain. It acts as an additional "grabbing arm" that allows it to reach epitopes on the virus that are usually difficult to access.

It is explained that successful neutralization of the virus is:

The antibody binds to specific structures on the surface of the virus that are crucial for the virus to enter host cells; it inhibits the pathogen's ability to infect cells, preventing the infection of other cells.

- the material says. 

It is separately stated that 4_A06 retains its antiviral properties even against mutations.

Comment

With 04_A06, we have discovered an antibody that not only has an extremely broad effect but also overcomes the classic resistance mechanisms of the virus. This could open up a promising approach to the clinical application of antibodies against HIV.

- explains Dr. Lutz Gieselmann, assistant physician at the Institute of Virology and first author of the study.

Scientists see significant potential for the application of 04_A06. However, clarity will only be achieved through a long series of clinical trials.

Add

Currently, there is no vaccine that protects against HIV infection, although a million people are still infected with HIV, which is a significant threat.

Recall

In June, it became known that researchers found a new way to force the HIV virus out of human cells. A Melbourne team of scientists figured out how to make the virus visible in white blood cells, paving the way for its complete removal from the body.

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World