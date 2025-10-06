Scientists discover antibody that blocks almost all variants of HIV infection

Although much more research is needed, the neutralization of the HIV virus by antibody 04_A06 has been confirmed in almost all tested variants. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nachrichten.idw and Nature Immunology.

Researchers from Cologne have discovered an antibody that blocks numerous variants of the HIV virus.

More than 830 antibodies were tested as part of the study. One antibody, designated "04_A06", neutralized viruses particularly effectively.

The antibody with code 04_A06 blocked 98.5% of more than 300 tested HIV strains.

The antibody has an unusually long amino acid chain. It acts as an additional "grabbing arm" that allows it to reach epitopes on the virus that are usually difficult to access.

It is explained that successful neutralization of the virus is:

The antibody binds to specific structures on the surface of the virus that are crucial for the virus to enter host cells; it inhibits the pathogen's ability to infect cells, preventing the infection of other cells. - the material says.

It is separately stated that 4_A06 retains its antiviral properties even against mutations.

With 04_A06, we have discovered an antibody that not only has an extremely broad effect but also overcomes the classic resistance mechanisms of the virus. This could open up a promising approach to the clinical application of antibodies against HIV. - explains Dr. Lutz Gieselmann, assistant physician at the Institute of Virology and first author of the study.

Scientists see significant potential for the application of 04_A06. However, clarity will only be achieved through a long series of clinical trials.

Currently, there is no vaccine that protects against HIV infection, although a million people are still infected with HIV, which is a significant threat.

In June, it became known that researchers found a new way to force the HIV virus out of human cells. A Melbourne team of scientists figured out how to make the virus visible in white blood cells, paving the way for its complete removal from the body.