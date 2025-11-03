Ukrainian dance duo wins silver at World Championship in Romania

$42.080.01
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 19548 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 26273 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 25323 views
"May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes": the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 24478 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 22229 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 25737 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 40530 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73412 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 70704 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violators
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 13022 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 22802 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 27886 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73411 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Keir Starmer
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Vinnytsia Oblast
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Mushrooms

Ukrainian dance duo wins silver at World Championship in Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

Ukrainian dancers Earl Williamson and Veronika Myshko took second place at the World Championship among adult professionals in Romania. This is their latest achievement after winning the 2023 World Championship.

Ukrainian dance duo wins silver at World Championship in Romania

Ukrainian dance duo Earl Williamson and Veronika Myshko took second place at the World Adult Professional 10-Dance Championship, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

The World Championship took place in the Romanian city of Sibiu. The gold was won by a pair from Romania, and the bronze by an Israeli duo.

It should be recalled that at the 2023 World Championship in Portugal, Veronika and Earl became world champions in ten dances.

Ukrainian national team won second place at the World Cup in wheelchair dance sport09.09.25, 17:48 • 4319 views

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Gold
Israel
Portugal
Romania