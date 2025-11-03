Ukrainian dance duo wins silver at World Championship in Romania

Ukrainian dance duo Earl Williamson and Veronika Myshko took second place at the World Adult Professional 10-Dance Championship, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

The World Championship took place in the Romanian city of Sibiu. The gold was won by a pair from Romania, and the bronze by an Israeli duo.

It should be recalled that at the 2023 World Championship in Portugal, Veronika and Earl became world champions in ten dances.

Ukrainian national team won second place at the World Cup in wheelchair dance sport