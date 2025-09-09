Ukrainian national team won second place at the World Cup in wheelchair dance sport

The Ukrainian national team in wheelchair dance sport took second overall team place at the 2025 World Cup, which took place on September 5–7 in the Italian city of Oristano. This was reported by the National Committee for Sports of Persons with Disabilities of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Athletes from 20 countries participated in the tournament.

Ukraine was represented by 14 athletes, 12 of whom won 13 awards: 4 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Five Ukrainian pairs became multi-medalists of the competition.

Champions and prize-winners of the 2025 World Cup:

Ivan Sivak – gold in "Freestyle" (men, class 2), gold in "Single" (men, class 2) and silver together with Olena Dankevych in "Combi Latin" (class 2).

Ilona Sluhovina / Oleksandr Onishchenko – gold in "Duo Standard" and "Duo Latin" (class 1); also bronze for Sluhovina together with Andriy Myronchuk in "Combi Latin" (class 1).

Snizhana and Volodymyr Kernychni – two silvers ("Duo Freestyle", "Duo Standard", class 1) and bronze ("Duo Latin", class 1).

Natalia Bespalova / Illia Teniuta – silver in "Combi Standard" (class 2).

Veronika Miroshnyk (juniors) – silver in "Single" (women, classical formula, class 1).

Yana Verba (juniors) – silver in "Single" (women, classical formula, class 2).

Natalia Yermak – bronze in "Single Freestyle" (women, class 1).

The Ukrainian national team once again confirmed its status as one of the strongest in the world in para-dance.

