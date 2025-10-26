Trump participated in the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand

US President Donald Trump on Sunday participated in the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand during the Southeast Asian summit in Malaysia. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, signed the agreement during a ceremony on stage in front of a backdrop depicting the United States coat of arms and the phrase "securing peace."

Border tensions between the two countries escalated into a five-day conflict in July, killing dozens of civilians and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

Trump took credit for resolving the conflict. The initial ceasefire, reached in Malaysia, was signed on July 28 after the US president held phone calls with leaders of both sides and warned both sides that he would not enter into trade agreements with either of them if the conflict continued.

Addition

According to official data, there was an exchange of fire and shelling with combat grenades. The fragile peace agreement between the two Southeast Asian neighbors is under threat.

Thailand and Cambodia on Thursday reached an agreement on a 13-point plan to implement a ceasefire to ease tensions on the disputed border after five days of armed clashes last month, confirmed by the governments of both countries.