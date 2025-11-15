$42.060.00
Trump claims stabilization between Thailand and Cambodia after his calls to leaders of the countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

Trump stated that the situation between Thailand and Cambodia has stabilized after phone calls with the leaders of the countries. However, Thailand continues to demand an apology from Cambodia for the border mining incident.

Trump claims stabilization between Thailand and Cambodia after his calls to leaders of the countries

US President Donald Trump stated that the situation between Thailand and Cambodia is stabilizing after his phone conversation with the leaders of the countries. The American leader is positive despite Bangkok continuing to demand an apology from Phnom Penh for the mining incident on the border. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had separate phone calls with the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia in an attempt to de-escalate tensions between the countries following an escalation of the border conflict. yes

Trump showed a list of 8 wars he allegedly "ended in 8 months": reactions were swift03.11.25, 13:07 • 3516 views

I spoke with the prime ministers of both countries, and they are doing great. I think they will be fine 

— Trump told reporters.

However, Bangkok is not rushing to return to the ceasefire regime previously concluded with the mediation of the US and Malaysia. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated on Saturday that the country will not abide by the agreement until Cambodia acknowledges the violation and apologizes for the accusations of planting new mines that injured Thai soldiers. He emphasized that Thailand "has the right to take any necessary measures to protect its sovereignty."

Tensions on the Thailand-Cambodia border: one person killed, countries on the brink of war again - Reuters12.11.25, 16:23 • 3138 views

Phnom Penh denies its involvement. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stated in a Facebook post that the country will continue to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and is ready to work within the agreed cooperation mechanisms.

According to the White House, Trump also contacted Malaysia. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wrote on X that Cambodia and Thailand "are ready to continue choosing the path of dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective way to resolve the dispute."

Thai troops "suspend" agreements with Cambodia after truce: reason10.11.25, 22:19 • 12101 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cambodia
Malaysia
White House
Reuters
Thailand
Donald Trump