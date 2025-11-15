Trump claims stabilization between Thailand and Cambodia after his calls to leaders of the countries

US President Donald Trump stated that the situation between Thailand and Cambodia is stabilizing after his phone conversation with the leaders of the countries. The American leader is positive despite Bangkok continuing to demand an apology from Phnom Penh for the mining incident on the border. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had separate phone calls with the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia in an attempt to de-escalate tensions between the countries following an escalation of the border conflict. yes

I spoke with the prime ministers of both countries, and they are doing great. I think they will be fine — Trump told reporters.

However, Bangkok is not rushing to return to the ceasefire regime previously concluded with the mediation of the US and Malaysia. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated on Saturday that the country will not abide by the agreement until Cambodia acknowledges the violation and apologizes for the accusations of planting new mines that injured Thai soldiers. He emphasized that Thailand "has the right to take any necessary measures to protect its sovereignty."

Phnom Penh denies its involvement. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stated in a Facebook post that the country will continue to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and is ready to work within the agreed cooperation mechanisms.

According to the White House, Trump also contacted Malaysia. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wrote on X that Cambodia and Thailand "are ready to continue choosing the path of dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective way to resolve the dispute."

